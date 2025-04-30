The Queensland Tourism Industry Council Reveals Partnership With Bishopp Outdoor Advertising

The Queensland Tourism Industry Council (QTIC) has announced a partnership with Bishopp Outdoor Advertising, positioning it as the Official Out-of-Home Advertising Partner for the 2025/2026 period.

This partnership will see Bishopp lend its support to key QTIC initiatives, including the prestigious Queensland Tourism Awards (QTA) and the Queensland Top Tourism Town Awards.

As a leading provider of outdoor advertising in Queensland, Bishopp has long been a cornerstone of Queensland’s marketing landscape. Their involvement will be pivotal in showcasing Queensland as a world-class tourism destination. Through this partnership, Bishopp will receive exclusive branding and promotional opportunities across all QTIC events, initiatives, and platforms.

“Bishopp’s dedication to supporting Queensland’s tourism sector has been unwavering,” said Natassia Wheeler, CEO of the Queensland Tourism Industry Council. “This strategic partnership strengthens our shared commitment to not only enhancing Queensland’s global tourism presence but also supporting the growth of local businesses, events, and destinations. We are excited to have Bishopp as an essential ally in celebrating the outstanding achievements within the Queensland tourism industry.”

Bishopp will be a Gold Sponsor of the 2025 Queensland Tourism Awards, including naming rights to an awards category and recognition throughout the Gala Awards ceremony. In addition to significant visibility through social media and digital platforms, Bishopp is generously providing three outdoor advertising packages valued at $50,000 each to winners of the Award for New Tourism Business, Award for Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander Business and Richard Power Award for Destination Marketing.

“We are proud to partner with QTIC in support of Queensland’s thriving tourism industry,” said Samantha Shakspeare, marketing and communications manager at Bishopp Outdoor Advertising. “At Bishopp, our commitment to community and championing local business growth is central to everything we do. This partnership is a natural alignment of values, combining QTIC’s leadership within the tourism sector with our state-wide advertising reach and expertise. Together, we’re creating stronger opportunities to elevate Queensland’s profile as a premier travel destination and to celebrate the vibrant communities that make it so unique.”

This collaboration provides an exciting platform for both Queensland’s tourism industry and the out-of-home advertising sector to come together to create a significant impact for the industry. With the tourism sector poised for growth in the coming years, Queensland Tourism Industry Council (QTIC) is partnering with a strong team of leading brands and operators to drive Queensland’s tourism industry forward.