The Project Receives Backlash From Muslim And Christian Communities Following Lewd Jesus Joke

Network 10’s The Project has been at the centre of contraversy after presenter Sarah Harris laughed at a lewd Jesus joke made by gay comedian and cabaret performer Reuben Kaye.

On Tuesday’s night episode of the show, Kaye said he looked up to Jesus Christ because ‘I love any man who can get nailed for three days straight and come back for more’.

Whilst Muslim presenter Waleed Aly looked shocked at the joke, co-presenter Sarah Harris laughed. As the show was live, the scene went out unedited.

There was a swift backlash from viewers with some asking for it to be pulled from the air.

Muslim and Christian communities are reportedly now planning to protest in response to the comments.

In an email to Daily Mail Australia on Wednesday, Muslim activist Steve Dabliz said a protest had been organised for March 18th at Hyde Park at 10am.

‘We, as an Australian Muslim Community, strongly condemn the recent episode of the Australian TV show “The Project” that aired content that mocked the revered figure of Jesus. Such derogatory and offensive remarks have no place in a diverse and inclusive society like Australia,’ he wrote.

He added thatJesus holds a ‘revered position as one of the mightiest messengers of God’ and urged Australians to show ‘compassion’ towards one another.

On Wednesday’s show, the hosts issued a public apology.

Aly said – “During a live interview last night, our guest told a joke which we know was deeply and needlessly offensive to many of you. We want to acknowledge the particular offence and hurt that it caused our Muslim and especially our Christian viewers. Obviously, I understand how profound that offence was.”

Harris added: “Live TV is unpredictable. And when this happened in the last few moments of the show, it took us all by surprise, there wasn’t a lot of time to react in a considered way.”