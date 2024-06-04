Unpacking The Symbiotic Influence Of Sports & Culture
On day one, the intersection of sport and culture took centre stage at Cannes In Cairns. The intriguing panel, sponsored by Disney and ESPN, delved into the evolving landscape of sports entertainment and the role brands and culture have to play in this, with a particular focus on basketball’s surge in popularity within Australia.
Lead image: MC Jules Steer, Sam Lane, Rapthi Thanapalasingam, James Griffiths & Paul Smith
With basketball at the core of the conversation, broadcast journalist Sam Lane guided the panel, which consisted of Paul Smith, owner and founder of Total Sports & Entertainment, Rapthi Thanapalasingam, head of brand and content at Suncorp Group, and James Griffiths, executive creative director at Universal, Music for Brands.
Smith provided a fascinating case study on the growth of basketball in Australia. With firsthand experience as a co-owner of the Sydney Kings, Smith shed light on the strategic initiatives driving the sport’s expansion. He emphasised the importance of understanding the demographic landscape, leveraging sponsorship opportunities, and tapping into cultural intersections to broaden the sport’s appeal.
“There’s the sport itself, the game, but we put on a show, and we also know there’s a fan base out there that doesn’t engage in the NBL or they more focused on the NBA. We’ve worked hard over the last five or six years to really tease out these elements and how we can engage with a fanbase that isn’t immediately connected to the sport but they’re connected to another channel. And culture is very much at the forefront of it,” Smith explained.
Thanapalasingam, representing Suncorp and AAMI, unpacked the significance of community engagement in sports sponsorships. Drawing parallels between basketball and cultural phenomena like fashion and music, she emphasised the brand’s commitment to fostering meaningful connections with fans beyond traditional marketing strategies. Through strategic partnerships with the Australian National Basketball League (NBL) and innovative content initiatives, the brand aims to deepen its resonance with diverse audiences.
“The partnership started in a very traditional broadcast paid media strategy. We very quickly evolved that into more of a rights-holder alignment, which meant that for us as a brand, we could really extend and get back deeper reach into the NBL’s ecosystem. We have seen a really strong uplift in terms of brand metrics from consideration, trust and NPS. Our latest tracking from Nielsen showed a 20 per cent brand recall for AAMI through this partnership. So, for us, that’s an excellent result”.
Griffith offered valuable insights into the power of music in amplifying the sports experience. Highlighting the symbiotic relationship between basketball and hip-hop culture, Griffith underscored the potential of leveraging music to broaden the appeal of sports among younger demographics. Having recently worked with BBL on their entertainment portfolio, cricket Australia, and, more recently, the Women’s World Cup, Griffith knows something about integrating music seamlessly into the sports ecosystem, enriching fan engagement and driving tangible business outcomes.
According to Griffith, there are two specific kinds of fans that make up any kind of “fandom,” be it music, sport, or another cultural phenomenon.
- Core fans: Core fans are at the center of a target, and they are the ones who buy the merch and the season ticket and attend every game there. They’ve been there, and they’ve spent a lot of time as rights holders and as brands cultivating that fandom.
- Casual fans: This is where the potential lies. These fans might go to a couple of games a season, follow the team’s progress, and could, eventually, become core fans.
“With music and other cultural touch points really the potential is in that periphery fan. When you’re talking to the core sports fans, there is actually an opportunity to broaden the appeal of marketing campaigns as brands and actually codes as well to bring in those periphery fans and generate long-term value,” Griffith said.
As the discussion unfolded, the panellists explored the evolving dynamics of fan engagement in the digital age. They emphasised the need for sports brands to adapt to changing consumer preferences, harnessing technology and innovation to enhance the fan experience. From immersive AR/VR experiences to real-time data overlays, the convergence of sports and technology promised exciting possibilities for the future of sports entertainment.
“There’s some interesting things happening in technology and how those two worlds kind of come together. I’ve seen some stuff where they’re using real-time data to overlay characters from Toy Story, for example, so kids can come into the game, making it more accessible to them,” Griffith said.
“There’s going to be some amazing things happening in AR and VR to showcase not only human quality and human progress but also to enhance what’s happening in real-time”.
In the closing remarks, the panellists reflected on sports’ enduring allure and capacity to inspire human progress. While acknowledging the importance of preserving sports’ purity, they also embraced the evolving landscape of sports entertainment. With a keen eye on emerging trends and a commitment to authenticity, sports brands were poised to navigate the evolving terrain of fan engagement successfully.
“What must be made pure is that sport that must be sport. I think the biggest confusion that people make it that sport is entertainment. If you do that, everything else can come from that,” said Smith. “With ambition, persistence, supportive brands and the engagement of the music industry, we’re going to face a fascinating jigsaw puzzle”.
Latest News
‘Efficiency Monsters’: How Regional Australia Helped Brands Like IKEA and Bundaberg Rum Grow
IKEA’s CMO Kirsten Hassler and former Diageo and Domino’s CMO Adam Ballesty reckon there is plenty of value in pouring ad dollars in regional Australia, but only under certain conditions. Lead image: Brian Gallagher, Adam Ballesty, Kirsten Hasler and moderator Wade Kingsley. Two of the nations top marketers have encouraged the industry to consider regional […]
LiSTNR’s KIC Pod Founders Unpack The Power Of Authenticity & Community
In a world where attention is the ultimate currency, authenticity and community building have emerged as indispensable assets for success. At an insightful keynote session at Cannes In Cairns, LiSTNR creators Steph Claire Smith and Laura Henshaw, co-founders of the health and wellness app KIC, shared their insights and inspirational journey. Lead image: Grant Tothill, […]
Brand Activation Or Live Game Show: Will & Woody Unpack The Power Of Unique Partnerships
ARN’s Will & Woody Panel at Cannes In Cairns descended into utter chaos as a game of “Soft Drink Or Beer” turned the Reef Room of the Cairns Convention Centre into a giant game show hosted by Will McMahon and Woody Whitelaw. Starting out as an in-joke, the game first came to fruition when one […]
More Telecom Partners With SourseAI On Marketing Mix Modelling Pilot
More Telecom has partnered with SourseAI for a "marketing mix modelling pilot" & possible other tongue-twisters.
TV Ratings (4/6/24): The Summit’s Final Episode Reveals Three Trekkers’ Triumph
The Summit had Nine bosses smiling last night. Still, they'll be Cheshire cats following tonight's Origin.
Vivo and Africa Creative Launch Vegas Generation, A Platform Highlighting Dangers Of Online Gaming For Children
Sugary cereals! Social media! Cyber bullying! Does all this make you feel like a terrible parent? Feel worse again here.
INC Sports Nutrition And Chemist Warehouse Launch A New TVC Via Strat Starring AFL & AFLW Champions
INC Sports Nutrition wheels in pro athletes to show you the body you want, but will probably never get.
Ageism, Sexism, Discrimination & Far Too White
Adland PR to the gentry Rochelle Burbury appraises her first days up in Cairns. Yes, Virgin horribly late as usual.
NP Digital Acquires SearchGuru, Expanding Portfolio and Market Reach in APAC
NP Digital has announced it's acquired SearchGuru. Which should have been evident by the balloons in reception.
Spotify Drops Latest B2B Stunt: Spreadbeats
There are two kinds of people - lovers of a spreadsheet & those who couldn't budget a bus fare. This is for the former.
‘We Don’t Have Bears & Cougars, My Biggest Fear Was Social Media Trolls’ – Alone Australia’s Gina Chick
The star of SBS's Alone Australia, Gina Chick, shone at Cairns. And no, she's never mistaken for Macaulay Culkin.
Versace Partners With Snapchat To Launch New Mercury Sneaker Collection
B&T wading into the haute couture world of Versace fashion today. Quickly wading back out again when we saw the price.
Adyen Partners With Prada Group To Deliver Bespoke, Luxury Payment Experience For Customers
"What cost of living crisis?" declares Prada & its new payment scheme. Obviously the riff-raff need not apply, darlings.
Sonos Joins Forces With Pip Edwards To Launch Sonos Ace Headphones
Pip Edwards remains the "it" girl of the moment in latest tie-up. Roxy planning something momentous to regain the title.
Slew Of Promotions At Vinyl Group
Vinyl Group is much like its own namesake - so hot right now! Not that one need wade through dusty second-hand markets.
The Economic Impact Of Removing Radio Caps Revealed In Study By Mandala
Radio caps are a boon for artists, not so for the radio stations who play them. But hey, Kyle's gotta eat!
Ancestry Unveils Rugby League’s Rich Heritage In Time For Ampol State of Origin
Ancestry to leverage Origin in new campaign. Perhaps we'll discover the roots of 'Rabbits' in Ray Warren's family tree.
IAB Report Reveals Online Advertising Expenditure Increases 9.3% Year-On-Year
If there's a thing about an IAB study, it's usually good news. Well, bad news if you just lost the big spending client.
Age Is Just A Number: Why Ageism Is Your Problem, Too
This columnist is taking a stand against adland ageism. And not the dodgy ads from the 80s that have not aged well.
NSW Blues Perform Toohey’s ‘How Do You Feel’ Jingle Via Thinkerbell
Tooheys reprise classic ‘How do you feel’ jingle for Origin. Let's hope they don't reprise the biff on the field.
Seven Years & Counting: QMS Showcases Talented And Inspiring Women In Media
QMS continues its sponsorship of Women In Media for the seventh year. That's longer than most marriages.
ALDI Australia Expands Its Offering With ALDI Insurance
ALDI is now playing in the insurance space. Confirms its commitment to the gun rack, traffic cone & moose head space.
Don’t Miss Karen Nelson-Field’s Spectacular Session On Day 2 Of Cannes in Cairns, Presented by Pinterest
Is there a doctor in the house? There will be at Cairns today as Dr Karen set to deliver the pie charts en masse.
Let’s Hear It For The Best Dressed From The Cannes In Cairns Pinterest Welcome Party 👑
B&T sends its condolences to the man in the bird mask, you just missed the cut.
Decoding Influence & Affinity With News Corp & Ogilvy At Cannes in Cairns
Cannes In Cairns isn't all cowboy hats & Breezers, as the state of marketing turned cerebral at one particular session.
From Adland Legends To Giants Of The Radio Industry: Here’s What’s To Come In Day 2 Of Cannes In Cairns
That's right, folks there's plenty more to come from Cannes in Cairns on day two!
Yoga, Wharf-Side Drinks & Pinterest’s Epic Welcome Party! – Day 1 Of Cannes In Cairns Wrapped!
It's your Cannes In Cairns day one wrap! Sadly, alleged Martin Sorrell sighting turned out to be hotel valet.
Have You Been Paying Attention? GumGum Wraps Up Day One With Buzzword Bingo
While this session's name might conjure images of an officious high school teacher, it was all smiles yesterday.
“When You Have A Bag Of Poo, You Can’t Play Basketball”: NBA Superstar Luc Longley On Resilience
Ex-NBA star Luc Longley was unmissable yesterday - because of his content and sheer size.
‘Deliver The Rice & Beans First’: Former Burger King & Dove Global CMO’s Five Tips For Marketers
Fernando Machado wowed the crowd dispensing marketing wisdom like candy.
“Good Journalism Can Change Lives” Lisa Wilkinson’s Bold Analysis Of Australia’s News Landscape
Wilkinson delivered a stunning speech to a packed Keynote room at Cannes in Cairns.
SMI Data: Soft Ad Demand Seen So Far Continues Into April, And Digital News Media Grows
Latest Guideline SMI data appears to confirm a softening in ad spends & a hardening of agency bosses' stress levels.
TV Ratings (3/6/24): The Matildas Take Home Win In Sublime Second Match Against China
Matildas enjoy a final warm-up before Paris. And by that we mean beating China, not picking a Brie from a Camembert.
New RSPCA SA Campaign Via Them Advertising Breaks Shelter Pet Stigma
New campaign aims to shatter the stigma around adopting sheltered animals. Okay, maybe not crocs or death adders.
The Royal Provides ‘Perspectives’ On The Patient Experience For Annual Tax Appeal, In Video Campaign
The Royal is, in fact, Sydney’s Royal Hospital for Women & not the pub you're currently sitting out a six-month ban in.
“Leave Shame At The Door” – Taryn Brumfitt & Pinterest’s Confronting Cannes in Cairns Keynote
The Australian Of The Year kicked off Cairns in style and that's not to diminish the hibiscus print in the audience.