The Pistol Take Point For Newly Launched Liquor Legends Retail Media Program

Independent full-service agency The Pistol has been appointed to lead the strategy, go-to-market, enablement, and growth of the newly launched Liquor Legends Retail Media program.

The program is powered by Zitcha, a retail media platform built and incubated by The Pistol. Designed to deliver a new standard in the retail media space, the Liquor Legends offering is rooted in transparency, mutual benefit, and performance—a differentiated approach that reflects the needs of modern retail suppliers and advertisers.

The strategy brings together rich first-party data from data and business consultant Summit Insights, enabling precision targeting, predictive opportunity identification, and a true omnichannel media experience. The program is engineered to help suppliers gain market share by activating the right message, at the right time, across ecommerce, in-store, and on-premise channels.

Liquor Legends is an Australian-owned independent liquor retail group with more than 350 retail outlets and also owns Urban Cellars. The company holds a unique market position with a network that spans retail, ecommerce, and licensed venues, unlocking powerful opportunities for both endemic and non-endemic brands to connect with highly engaged consumers in moments that matter.

The Pistol has supported Liquor Legends for more than five years through media strategy and technical consulting. This expansion into retail media marks a natural evolution in the partnership—cementing a fully integrated media ecosystem designed to drive meaningful commercial outcomes.

“Retail media shouldn’t be a black box—it should be a growth engine that’s accessible, measurable, and mutually beneficial. That’s exactly what we’ve built with Liquor Legends,” said Jaime Nosworthy, CEO of The Pistol. “This is retail media done differently—backed by deep data, enabled by proprietary technology, and proven through global experience.”

“The Pistol has been an invaluable partner in our growth journey. Their depth in technology, data, and analytics has enabled us to launch a truly innovative retail media program that puts transparency and performance first,” said John Carmody, Liquor Legends CEO.

With their retail media experience and our longstanding partnership, we’re confident this program will redefine how our supplier partners engage with customers across our network.”