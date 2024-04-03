The Monkeys Win Big Among Other Aussie Agencies At Clio Awards

The Monkeys Win Big Among Other Aussie Agencies At Clio Awards
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards



Australian creatives have won big on the world stage, taking home 14 awards for creative excellence at the Clio Awards.

The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song, won gold in the Film Craft category for their moving work “Play It Safe” for the Sydney Opera House. The Sydney based agency also won a number of other Silver and Bronze awards.

M&C Saatchi also won big taking home four awards.

The Clio Awards is an international competition for creative businesses that honours “the work and talent at the forefront of the industry in a variety of specialised fields”.

GoldFilm CraftPlay It SafeThe Monkeys, part of Accenture SongSydney Opera HouseAustraliaSydney
SilverCreative Use of DataThe Plastic ForecastM&C Saatchi AustraliaMinderoo FoundationAustraliaSydney
SilverDigital/MobileThe Plastic ForecastM&C Saatchi AustraliaMinderoo FoundationAustraliaSydney
SilverFilm CraftWAW: Through The FireR/GA AustraliaWe Are WarriorsAustraliaWorking From Anywhere
SilverPublic RelationsThe First Digital NationThe Monkeys, part of Accenture SongThe Government of TuvaluAustraliaSydney
SilverExperience/ActivationThe First Digital NationThe Monkeys, part of Accenture SongThe Government of TuvaluAustraliaSydney
SilverBranded Entertainment & ContentPlay It SafeThe Monkeys, part of Accenture SongSydney Opera HouseAustraliaSydney
BronzeDirectClimate Doctor’s CertificateCHEP NetworkSchool Stikes 4 ClimateAustraliaMelbourne
BronzeAudioMood TeaDentsu CreativeMood TeaAustraliaSydney
BronzePublic RelationsThe Plastic ForecastM&C Saatchi AustraliaMinderoo FoundationAustraliaSydney
BronzeMediaThe Plastic ForecastM&C Saatchi AustraliaMinderoo FoundationAustraliaSydney
BronzeFilm CraftALDI Christmas 2023 – Go Big On The Little ThingsRumble StudiosALDOAustraliaChippendale
BronzeInnovationThe First Digital NationThe Monkeys, part of Accenture SongThe Government of TuvaluAustraliaSydney
BronzeBranded Entertainment & ContentPlay It SafeThe Monkeys, part of Accenture SongSydney Opera HouseAustraliaSydney

 




Please login with linkedin to comment

Clio Awards The Monkeys

Latest News

Pepperstone Serves Up John McEnroe In New Global Campaign Via Saatchi & Saatchi NZ
  • Campaigns

Pepperstone Serves Up John McEnroe In New Global Campaign Via Saatchi & Saatchi NZ

Online global forex and CFD broker Pepperstone, together with Saatchi & Saatchi New Zealand, launched a new global campaign aimed at shaking traders out of their apathy – challenging what they are putting up with from other brokers. The campaign, which launches with a hero 60-second spot featuring a temperamental 1980s John McEnroe, aims to […]

News Corp Sport Partners With Partnerbrite Through Fan-Targeted Digital Campaigns
  • Advertising

News Corp Sport Partners With Partnerbrite Through Fan-Targeted Digital Campaigns

News Corp Australia’s News Sport Network has announced it is partnering with Partnerbrite to transform partnerships through fan-targeted digital campaigns on social, video, and display channels. Lead Image: Nick Lockwood – Partnerbrite Bridging the gap between data-rich sports organisations and targeted marketing campaigns, enhancing fan-brand connections and driving mutual benefits for all stakeholders, Partnerbrite aims to […]