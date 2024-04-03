The Monkeys Win Big Among Other Aussie Agencies At Clio Awards

Australian creatives have won big on the world stage, taking home 14 awards for creative excellence at the Clio Awards.

The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song, won gold in the Film Craft category for their moving work “Play It Safe” for the Sydney Opera House. The Sydney based agency also won a number of other Silver and Bronze awards.

M&C Saatchi also won big taking home four awards.

The Clio Awards is an international competition for creative businesses that honours “the work and talent at the forefront of the industry in a variety of specialised fields”.

Gold Film Craft Play It Safe The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song Sydney Opera House Australia Sydney Silver Creative Use of Data The Plastic Forecast M&C Saatchi Australia Minderoo Foundation Australia Sydney Silver Digital/Mobile The Plastic Forecast M&C Saatchi Australia Minderoo Foundation Australia Sydney Silver Film Craft WAW: Through The Fire R/GA Australia We Are Warriors Australia Working From Anywhere Silver Public Relations The First Digital Nation The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song The Government of Tuvalu Australia Sydney Silver Experience/Activation The First Digital Nation The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song The Government of Tuvalu Australia Sydney Silver Branded Entertainment & Content Play It Safe The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song Sydney Opera House Australia Sydney Bronze Direct Climate Doctor’s Certificate CHEP Network School Stikes 4 Climate Australia Melbourne Bronze Audio Mood Tea Dentsu Creative Mood Tea Australia Sydney Bronze Public Relations The Plastic Forecast M&C Saatchi Australia Minderoo Foundation Australia Sydney Bronze Media The Plastic Forecast M&C Saatchi Australia Minderoo Foundation Australia Sydney Bronze Film Craft ALDI Christmas 2023 – Go Big On The Little Things Rumble Studios ALDO Australia Chippendale Bronze Innovation The First Digital Nation The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song The Government of Tuvalu Australia Sydney Bronze Branded Entertainment & Content Play It Safe The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song Sydney Opera House Australia Sydney