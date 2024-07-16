The Monkeys Appoints Danny Pattison & Max Rapley To Associate Creative Directors

The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song, has announced the appointment of senior creatives Danny Pattison and Max Rapley to the role of associate creative directors, effective immediately.

With over 10 years of advertising experience in London and Sydney, Pattison has worked on some of the world’s biggest brands, including Adidas, Amazon, and Unilever, and iconic Australian staples such as NRMA Insurance, Telstra, Blackmores, CGU, and MLA. His work has been recognised at every major local and international award show.

Pattison has tutored ACA‘s AWARD School twice, and, along with his agency background, is also an experienced film director who has exhibited as an artist in Beijing and his hometown, Glasgow. He also has a mini MBA in marketing and recently completed the AWARD Creative Leadership course.

Armed with ten years of experience working across creative projects between Sydney and Los Angeles, Rapley started his career in the arts and entertainment industry before returning to Australia to join the creative collective The Glue Society.

Rapley has worked for leading global and Australian clients including Amazon, Telstra, NRMA Insurance, Crown, Tourism Western Australia, SMEG, HCF, a2 Milk Company, David Jones, and Art Gallery NSW. He has a passion for social impact, crafting powerful campaigns for Uluṟu Dialogue, UNICEF and even helping develop a social enterprise to fight youth suicide, with the launch of Mood Tea.

Rapley has an MBA from The University of Technology Sydney, majoring in creative and cultural industries, has tutored AWARD School, and is also a recent graduate of AWARD’s Creative Leadership course.

“During my time at The Monkeys, I’ve been lucky enough to work on some of the biggest brands in the country, guided by the best creative leaders around. The opportunity to start leading that work with Danny, the nicest Glaswegian to ever live by my side, is a thrill,” said Rapley.

“Along with Max, I’m excited to take this next leap in our careers and, with the help of Tara Ford, ECD Barbara Humphries, and the rest of the leadership team, push the agency on to even greater heights,” said Pattison.

“We’re thrilled to have Max and Danny elevated into the positions of ACD. It’s well deserved as they’ve proven themselves time and again as great talents and great leaders in the making. They have been naturally inspiring the teams and building the culture so I’m excited to see where they take this next,” said Tara Ford, The Monkeys & Accenture Song growth markets chief creative officer.