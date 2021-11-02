The Misfits Named Official Commercial Partner Of Sydney Festival For 2022
In a coup for the independent agency, The Misfits (publisher of B&T) has been appointed as the commercial representative of Sydney Festival.
The Misfits will now have unrivalled access to all festival experiences across the city next year.
Chloé Noel De Kerbrech, managing director of The Misfits said the agency “couldn’t be more proud to be partnering with such a bold and creative cultural event”.
“The team at Sydney Festival are so inspiring, and we can’t wait to get out there and tell the world about the abundant opportunities for brands,” she said.
Bec Gelao, director of commercial at The Misfits, added: “Our job is to get brands excited about partnering with the festival and to create bespoke opportunities for them to do so.
“Sydney Festival’s promise is to ‘Celebrate, Unite and Inspire’, which aligns perfectly with who we are and what we do every day, so there’s a great synergy there. It’s exciting for all involved!”
If you are interested in learning more about creating a unique corporate partnership with Sydney Festival, you can find out more here or contact bec@themisfits.media.
