The Media Store Bolsters Senior Leadership Team With Two Appointments

The Media Store has strengthened its marketing effectiveness offering to clients with the appointment of Sam Cousins (lead image) and Max Rivera who will also join the independent media agency’s senior leadership team.

Sam Cousins joins The Media Store as chief strategy officer from the Dentsu group, where she has spent the past 16 years, most recently as chief strategy officer at the Dentsu-owned iProspect Agency. She has also worked as national head of strategy and planning at Dentsu X and group strategy director at Dentsu Mitchell as well as working at MediaCom.

Max Rivera

Max Rivera (pictured above) joins The Media Store as data and analytics director, following a six year career at Amobee most recently as director – data and solutions. Rivera brings to TMS the expertise of unifying audiences to optimise results across all channels to drive client outcomes.

These senior appointments follow several recent client wins for The Media Store, including the media planning and buying contract for Travel Texas for the Australian and New Zealand markets.

The Media Store director and chief operating officer, Jacquie Alley, said: “If we truly want to reimagine media for our clients we have to start at the top with a strategic vision anchored in our clients’ business. It’s then through our depth of consumer understanding that we can deliver effective and real outcomes for clients through a strong data and analytics offering. These key senior appointments speak to our commitment to never stand still, to reimagine what is possible for our clients both now and well into the future. We warmly welcome Sam and Max to the Senior Leadership team.”

Commenting on her appointment, Sam Cousins, said:“To say I’m excited about joining The Media Store is an understatement. Going to an independent agency that has a strong growth ambition anchored in Australian brands and consumers is hugely attractive to me. I can’t wait to get under the skin of what our clients need and deliver meaningful communications planning which results in strong business outcomes, especially when we face yet another year of challenging conditions for our clients. The icing on the top is a team of great human beings strongly connected through an amazing culture. I can’t wait to see what we are all capable of in 2023.”

Max Rivera said: “I’m thrilled to join TMS because of its commitment to excellence, great leaders and inspiring culture. With my experience in product, data, and analytics, I’m thrilled to help to drive TMS’s continued success and growth. I’m also excited to collaborate with TMS’s talented teams, leveraging data and analytics to drive insights and uncover new opportunities for the company to grow and evolve its product offerings.”

Cousin’s appointment is effective April 1, with Rivera already in the chair.