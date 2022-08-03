The Marketing Academy 2023 Scholarship Program Nominations Open

The Marketing Academy 2023 Scholarship Program Nominations Open
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
The Marketing Academy has opened nominations for the 9th Australia intake of it’s world class Scholarship Program.

This annual development Program gives high-potential leadership talent from within Marketing, Media and Advertising the insight, skills and knowledge to lead the businesses of tomorrow, and is recognised by the industry as one of the most prestigious and impactful development programs available.

The Scholarship Program, which enables Scholars to access an enviable line up of C suite Mentors & Executive Coaches in addition to residential ‘Boot Camps’ is free, part time and will run between March and November 2023.

Places are highly sought after. Over 500 people within marketing, advertising, media and communications competed for just 30 places in Australia last year.

Sherilyn Shackell, founder and global CEO of The Marketing Academy said: “We remain tireless in our pursuit to develop the Australian Board leaders of the future and this year is no different. Our industry talent is fully deserving of the considerable investment made by our Mentors, Coaches, Speaker Faculty and Partners each year and we are totally committed to enabling our Scholars to thrive. I cannot wait to see the nominations for 2023 who, if selected, will enjoy a curriculum packed with leadership, self-mastery modules and executive development.”

The Marketing Academy, which operates in the UK, Australia and the US, is a not for profit and supported exclusively by sponsorship from the industry enabling selection to the programs to be merit based and free to attend. This year the AUS Scholarship was sponsored by Google, The Commonwealth Bank, Salesforce, KFC, IAG, Dentsu and Deloitte Digital. Since The Marketing Academy opened its doors in the UK twelve years ago over 800 leaders around the world have graduated from what many describe as ‘life changing’ programs.

Liam Loan-Lack, (Incoming) Head of Marketing APAC & CAN [maternity leave] CMC Markets and 2020 Scholar, said: “There are no end of brilliant training courses and development programs in our industry, but there are none that are even close to comparable to what The Marketing Academy delivers. Put simply: the Academy unlocked a new level of self-awareness and influence that I never thought I was capable of. My imposter syndrome is banished and I have a kinder, more holistic conception of what ‘success’ means in our modern commercial landscape. It remains one of the greatest privileges of my life to have shared, and continue to share, my learning experiences with the vibrant Alumni community after graduation. The ability to pick up the phone to anyone in the Alumni network and ask for help without judgment is like nothing I have experienced before. So, do your top talent a favour and nominate them now – you will not be sorry.”

Sian Whitnall, co-CEO OMD Australia and 2021 Scholar, said: “The Marketing academy was a game changer for me, through the programmes and process it allowed me to better understand who I am, how I show up but more importantly how the experiences I’ve had in life have shaped who I am as a leader. Which in my Co-CEO role has allowed me lean into vulnerability to have incredible relationships with our people. The theory aside, TMA gives you a handpicked community who are all on the same journey, it’s very rare to be given a collective of people who no matter the ask or time of day or are there to pick you up, bounce things off or simply celebrate with you. If you get the opportunity to be part of this, take it quick.”

Graduates of all programs are supported by ongoing Alumni Programs which are supplemented by The Marketing Academy Virtual Campus, a 12-month program of lectures, masterclasses and workshops exclusively for The Marketing Academy community and sponsors. The Australia Alumni program has 210 members and is currently sponsored by American Express and Salesforce.

Potential Scholars must first be nominated by their bosses or peers through The Marketing Academy website to be considered for selection.

The deadline for nominations is 2nd December 2022

