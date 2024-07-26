AdvertisingNewsletter

The Local Project Debuts Its New Look For Issue 15 & Introduces New Lifestyle Section

B&T Magazine
B&T Magazine
3 Min Read
left to right, David Meagher, Aidan Anderson

Design publication The Local Project marks a major new development with a redesign of its print publications for its July edition. Issue 15 also introduces expanded content pillars.

The new direction for the brand is a significant evolution in the magazine’s expansion and has been driven by founder and CEO Aidan Anderson and managing editor David Meagher.

The redesigned publication includes a 50-page lifestyle section that enhances its design-focused editorial offering. With stories covering travel, books, style and luxury, motoring, and feature profiles, The Local Project is expanding its reach.

The lifestyle content has been supported by advertising partners including Hermès, Ralph Lauren, Bottega Veneta, Range Rover, Audi, and Archie Rose.

“This transition marks a major milestone for The Local Project. Driven by feedback from both our readers and commercial partners, our move into lifestyle content underscores our commitment to evolving alongside our community’s interests and embracing a broader audience,” said Anderson.

Since its launch in 2016, The Local Project has built relationships across the architecture and design community. The decision to expand the magazine to include lifestyle content came from a desire to grow its audience and be the go-to publication for all things design. Central to this expansion is a renewed commitment to showcasing the innovative people behind the designs.

Introduced with Issue 15 is a new regular feature profiling designers in their own homes, starting with the visionary architect Hannah Tribe in her Bundeena, NSW home.

This initiative will highlight the deep connection between creators and their work. Also featured in the 360-page edition are the pioneering architects Renato D’Ettorre and the award-winning industrial designer David Caon.

Issue 15 of The Local Project also sees refreshed companion publications The Commercial Project and The Local Marketplace, giving readers a total of 600 pages of premium design content. This new era is dedicated to supporting The Local Project’s rapid audience growth across all platforms, which now includes 1.5 million Instagram followers, 1.1 million YouTube subscribers and a circulation of 15,000 print copies.

At its core, The Local Project is committed to showcasing excellence in architecture and interior design from Australia, New Zealand and North America. Issue 15 features more than 20 homes, setting a new benchmark for Australian design publications. Issue 15 of The Local Project will be published on 26 July.

Related posts:

  1. Tourism NT’s New Campaign Urges Aussies To “Turn Up” For An Early Summer Via KWPX
  2. Honey Birdette Slammed Over Explicit Ads In Wake Of Domestic Violence Rise
  3. Virtuoso Increases Brand Presence In AUNZ, With Black Communications As Its Public Relations Agency
  4. The Yorkshire Tea-Total Brewery Brews Up A Storm In Bondi, Via Zeno Group & Nunn Media
TAGGED:
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
Follow:
B&T is the leading publication for Australia's advertising, marketing, media and PR industries since 1950.

Latest News

Wavemaker, Zenith & Spark Growing Rapidly But OMD Retains Top Spot In COMvergence 2023 Rankings
hero photo for Journey beyond
Journey Beyond Launches First Brand-Led Campaign During The Paris 2024 Olympics
AWARD Uni Returns To This Way Up & Revamps Curriculum To Support Creatives
SCA & Cricket Australia Pen 7-Year Broadcast & Digital Audio Deal
Register Lost your password?