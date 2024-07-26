The Local Project Debuts Its New Look For Issue 15 & Introduces New Lifestyle Section

Design publication The Local Project marks a major new development with a redesign of its print publications for its July edition. Issue 15 also introduces expanded content pillars.

The new direction for the brand is a significant evolution in the magazine’s expansion and has been driven by founder and CEO Aidan Anderson and managing editor David Meagher.

The redesigned publication includes a 50-page lifestyle section that enhances its design-focused editorial offering. With stories covering travel, books, style and luxury, motoring, and feature profiles, The Local Project is expanding its reach.

The lifestyle content has been supported by advertising partners including Hermès, Ralph Lauren, Bottega Veneta, Range Rover, Audi, and Archie Rose.

“This transition marks a major milestone for The Local Project. Driven by feedback from both our readers and commercial partners, our move into lifestyle content underscores our commitment to evolving alongside our community’s interests and embracing a broader audience,” said Anderson.

Since its launch in 2016, The Local Project has built relationships across the architecture and design community. The decision to expand the magazine to include lifestyle content came from a desire to grow its audience and be the go-to publication for all things design. Central to this expansion is a renewed commitment to showcasing the innovative people behind the designs.

Introduced with Issue 15 is a new regular feature profiling designers in their own homes, starting with the visionary architect Hannah Tribe in her Bundeena, NSW home.

This initiative will highlight the deep connection between creators and their work. Also featured in the 360-page edition are the pioneering architects Renato D’Ettorre and the award-winning industrial designer David Caon.

Issue 15 of The Local Project also sees refreshed companion publications The Commercial Project and The Local Marketplace, giving readers a total of 600 pages of premium design content. This new era is dedicated to supporting The Local Project’s rapid audience growth across all platforms, which now includes 1.5 million Instagram followers, 1.1 million YouTube subscribers and a circulation of 15,000 print copies.

At its core, The Local Project is committed to showcasing excellence in architecture and interior design from Australia, New Zealand and North America. Issue 15 features more than 20 homes, setting a new benchmark for Australian design publications. Issue 15 of The Local Project will be published on 26 July.