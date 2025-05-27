MediaNewsletter

The Limitless Equation Podcast Releases New Episode: “Limitless Attitude With Virginia Hyland”

The Limitless Equation, the podcast redefining self-belief for women in business, has just released a powerful new episode featuring Virginia Hyland, CEO of Havas Media Network.

Host Chloe Hooper sits down with Hyland to explore how a fearless mindset, resilience, and self-belief have shaped her rise from small-town beginnings to becoming one of Australia’s most influential media leaders.

Hyland opens up about her personal journey — from battling self-doubt and stress-induced health challenges to transforming her mindset at 40 by retraining her brain to conquer negative thinking.

She shares how this shift helped her navigate some of the toughest moments in her career, including saving her business during the COVID-19 crisis by pivoting with creativity and resilience.

Listeners will hear Virginia’s honest reflections on:

How to override negative self-talk and build unshakable confidence, what it takes to run a thriving business under pressure, the power of pushing through fear and embracing imperfection and why reframing challenges as “beautiful constraints” can unlock innovation.

Whether you’re questioning your own potential, facing a big career decision, or simply needing a reminder that you are stronger than you think — this episode delivers practical wisdom, raw honesty, and serious inspiration.

The Limitless Equation is available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

