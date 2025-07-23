The Inspired Unemployed Launch Travel Platform ARRIVAL

Social media personalities Jack Steele and Matt Ford, better known as The Inspired Unemployed, have launched ARRIVAL, a curated travel brand designed to cater to travellers seeking off-the-beaten-path travel experiences.

Offering an experience-focused alternative to both luxury tourism and budget backpacker options, ARRIVAL provides travellers the chance to book curated, multi-day immersive journeys across the globe, from Sri Lanka to Uganda to Italy, with a focus on culture, wellness, snow, surf, music, and events.

ARRIVAL’s inaugural packages include surf camps across France, Costa Rica, Fiji and Spain, backcountry skiing in Georgia and Kyrgyzstan, and guided Kilimanjaro and wildlife treks in Tanzania. Adventure lengths vary from 3 days to over two weeks, and can be booked with flights or as standalone experiences woven into a longer itinerary. Launching with more than 50 immediately bookable adventures, there are additional trips scheduled for progressive release, with experiences starting at $1,000 AUD.

“ARRIVAL has been years in the making,” said co-founder Steele. “To test out these experiences and build this brand, we’ve gone skiing in Hakuba, desert camping in Morocco, and surfing in the Mentawais. We’ve now built something we’re really proud of, and something so different to what’s on the market. People are going to love it.”

“We’ve had the time of our lives trialling everything,” said co-founder Ford. “We’re so excited that it’s out in the world now. For us, travel is all about new experiences, moments that make your heart race, and collecting a few funny stories to bring home at the end. That’s at the centre of ARRIVAL.”

ARRIVAL also emphasises wellness and cultural connection, with packages centred on meditation, nature escapes and cultural experiences hosted by local tour agents.

ARRIVAL has been a labour of love over the past two years for the duo, with Steele and Ford first discussing a travel app when trying to book a friend’s birthday trip in 2023.

“I feel like I’m always the friend organising the trips and birthdays, so I just thought, wouldn’t it be great if there was a travel app where your mates could put in their preferences and dates and it would package it up and tell you what to book,” said Steele.

Steele and Ford brought on industry veteran Quentin Nolan as co-founder and CEO, to help develop and drive the product forward. Nolan is the owner of global music festival Snow Machine, and through his company MountainWatch sends over 20,000 people on ski adventures annually around the world.

“I started selling ski trips on MySpace over 20 years ago, so there’s something that feels full circle about working with the boys and building ARRIVAL,” said Nolan. “What we’ve created isn’t just another booking platform—it’s about curating real experiences for people who want to experience something different.”

In addition to Nolan is Trent Ellen as general manager, who brings over 15 years of experience in the travel industry, with lengthy stints at Luxury Escapes and TripADeal. The executive team signals ARRIVAL’s commitment to professional travel industry standards, while maintaining the founders’ authentic brand voice.

ARRIVAL has officially launched and targets travellers seeking authentic experiences beyond traditional tourism.

Selection of trips available to book at launch (prices are per person and in Australian dollars):