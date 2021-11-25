The Independent Media Agencies of Australia Announces Partnerships With Media Industry Bodies For A Range Of Initiatives
The Independent Media Agencies of Australia (IMAA), the national, not-for-profit industry association for the independent media agency industry, today announced that it has formed innovative partnerships with several media industry associations for a range of new initiatives.
The IMAA partnerships are with ThinkTV, Commercial Radio Australia, Outdoor Media Association and Boomtown.
These industry associations and the IMAA will work together on a range of initiatives during 2022 including education, via the launch of the IMAA Academy for members, plus media sector updates and research studies for members.
“One of the key pillars of the IMAA is to work collaboratively to realise the potential of independent media agencies. We share many common goals of improving our industry. Since our launch last year, we have received fantastic support from media owners so it’s a natural progression to start working more closely with media industry associations,” IMAA general manager, Sam Buchanan (main photo), said.
“The launch of our education pillar, the IMAA Academy, is a key focus for us in 2022 and our industry body partners will play an integral role. We are looking forward to working closer together and building stronger partnerships to ensure indies are always up to date with the latest updates, research and initiatives.”
Premium Content Alliance CEO, Kim Portrate, said: “Independent media agencies are invaluable partners of the Premium Content Alliance and our shareholders. The IMAA is creating vital opportunities for collaboration across the advertising marketplace in Australia and in the coming months we look forward to working together on a number of initiatives to continue to foster a vibrant and thriving community through agency education programs and events that bring us all together.”
CRA CEO, Joan Warner, said: “I congratulate the IMAA on an amazing job in bringing together the dynamic independent media sector with the media industry bodies. Australian-owned independents have an exciting growth trajectory, and we look forward to the many benefits this strategic partnership will bring to IMAA members, their clients and the radio industry.”
OMA general manager, Kylie Green, said: “We’re lucky in Australia to have a robust and diverse independent media sector brimming with talented people that bring entrepreneurial mindsets and challenger attitudes to the table. It’s this bold thinking and flexible approach to finding solutions that mean independents routinely punch above their weight to deliver big impact for their clients.
“We also know that the whole is greater than the sum of its parts, which is why partnering with the IMAA provides the best forum for us to share the latest out of home initiatives and gain insight into how the outdoor industry can better meet the needs of indie agencies. Collaboration is at the heart of how indies deliver results. I think we can do a lot of great things together by tapping into that spirit.”
SCA chief sales officer and Boomtown chairman, Brian Gallagher, said: “The Boomtown collective applauds the work the IMAA’s doing and the value and importance of independent agencies within our industry. We also share a thirst for challenging the status quo, so we look forward to partnering with the IMAA in what’s shaping up to be a very big 2022 for regional media and indies alike.”
