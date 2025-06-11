The Guardian Unifies Programmatic Advertising Offering Into New Global Team Spanning UK, US & Aus Markets

The Guardian is unifying its programmatic advertising expertise across all regions into a single global team, spanning UK, US and Australian markets.

This new move is part of the Guardian’s strategy to become more global and digital.

Dave Strauss, vice president of revenue operations and strategy for the Guardian US, will lead the new global team. Strauss’s career is rooted in data-driven thinking, analytics and a background in publishing. He also brings strategic expertise and industry recognition to the role.

Led by Strauss, the new team also includes Duane Thompson, head of digital optimisation in the UK and Tara Peck, programmatic account director in Australia. Both Thompson and Peck will report directly to Strauss, while maintaining close ties with their respective regional leaders. This new operation will be overseen by global chief advertising officer Imogen Fox.

The new team will unify global resources and expertise, allowing for more direct relationships and control over digital inventory internationally.

“I’m honoured to lead this newly unified team at such a pivotal time in the digital advertising landscape. Having a more streamlined and strategic approach globally will benefit both our clients and readers worldwide. I’m excited to build on our strong foundations and drive continued growth in alignment with the Guardian’s mission and values,” Dave Strauss, vice president of revenue operations and strategy, the Guardian US said.

“Bringing our programmatic expertise together under one global team is an exciting evolution for the Guardian. It ensures our partners benefit from world-class insight, innovation and consistency, while continuing to deliver the premium, trusted environment they expect from us locally. This global alignment puts us in an even stronger position to grow sustainably and serve both our audiences and advertisers more effectively,” Rebecca Costello, managing director, The Guardian Australia added.

“We’re excited to take this next step in leveraging the Guardian’s global scale and position as one of the biggest sources of inventory on the open web. Streamlining our programmatic operations will help unlock greater value for a growing group of our customers that require this expertise. This change reinforces our commitment to growing our offering and building a truly global, digital advertising business,” Imogen Fox, global chief advertising officer, Guardian Media Group added.

Further announcements about new global products, formats and developments in the Guardian’s programmatic advertising offering will follow soon.