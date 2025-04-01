AdvertisingNewsletter

The Growth Distillery & News Corp Launch New Season Of ‘Unfiltered’ In Collaboration With The Marketing Academy Featuring Industry Leaders

L-R: Sherilyn Shackell, Dan Krigstein.

The Growth Distillery, News Corp Australia’s research think-tank, has launched a new season of ‘Unfiltered,’ a 12-part vodcast in collaboration with The Marketing Academy. The series will deliver insights and strategies from figures in marketing, media and advertising.

Hosted by the director of The Growth Distillery, Dan Krigstein, Unfiltered taps into the global network of The Marketing Academy to present a series of conversations with alumni and industry leaders.

From mentors to rivals, colleagues to co-founders, in each episode, Krigstein will take a deep dive into dynamic duos who have been instrumental in fueling each other’s growth. They will explore how crucial partnerships are forged, the dynamics of learning and growing together, and the realities of building trust and navigating conflict.

“This season emphasises the Academy’s dedication to cultivating outstanding mentoring partnerships and industry connections that empower individuals throughout their careers. These are transformative conversations—because great leadership, mentorship and relationships have the power to change lives,” The Marketing Academy founder and CEO Sherilyn Shackell said.

The series launch episode features Oliver+ managing director Peter van Jaarsveld and Oliver+ executive creator director Gabrielle Gray. Other guests throughout the series include Salesforce senior vice president and chief marketing officer ANZ Leandro Perez and senior marketing director Catherine Bowe, Amazing If co-founders Helen Tupper and Sarah Ellis, and OMD Australia co-CEOs Sian Whitnall and Laura Nice.

“In today’s rapidly evolving business landscape, industry leaders need more than just theory. With Unfiltered, we are cutting through the clutter to deliver the kind of unvarnished wisdom and practical insight that can truly make a difference both professionally and personally. In this series, we have widened our aperture to spotlight one of the most essential, yet often overlooked ingredients for success—the incredible people who walk alongside us,” Dan Krigstein said.

Unfiltered is available via The Growth Distillery website, YouTube, Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

