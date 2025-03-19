The General Store Checks Out Genevieve Read As Design Director

The General Store, a multi-disciplinary creative agency headquartered in Sydney, is thrilled to announce the return of Genevieve Read as design director. Read, who began her career at The General Store eight years ago, will now lead the agency’s Brand Design practice.

The General Store has been a dominant force in the brand design world, winning Design Studio of the Year (large) at the Driven by Design awards for three of the last four years. Genevieve’s appointment is an investment in further developing the Brand Design capability.

“Genevieve’s creative X-factor is undeniable,” said Sharon Edmondston, executive creative director at The General Store. “She has an innate ability to shape brands in ways that are both creatively expansive and strategically tight. We’re delighted to have her back to help drive our Brand Design practice.”

For Read, this role marks an exciting new chapter in her journey with The General Store. “The General Store has been a big part of my journey so far and few agencies blend architecture, advertising, and branding design as seamlessly and creatively. Heading into this new era, the energy in the place and the team behind it are unlike anything I’ve seen before. I can’t help but be excited for what’s ahead.”

Sophie Lander, managing director, shared her enthusiasm about Genevieve’s return. “It’s always nice when team members come back. We’re thrilled to welcome Gen home! Genevieve’s ability to fuse creativity with strategy is exceptional, and her leadership will undoubtedly drive the continued success of our Brand Design practice. She exemplifies what makes The General Store special: a dedication to delivering creativity that truly resonates with our clients and their customers.”