The Coalition Tempts TV Networks With Promise To Slash Advertising Gambling Tax

The Coalition is taking advantage of rival Peter Dutton’s attack on gambling adverts, by offering TV Networks tax cuts if they come into power.

The Coalition’s communications spokesman, David Coleman (pictured), said that (if elected) his party would remove the commercial broadcasting tax.

Currently, broadcasters pay a hefty tax for their license to broadcast wagering ads.

The commercial broadcasting tax was part of a reform by the Turnbull government in 2018 that cut spectrum fees by $100 million. Broadcasters paid $46.5 million through the tax in the 12 months to June 30.

The changes would, however, include a ban on gambling advertising during live sport and an hour on either side.

“Families shouldn’t have to wade through gambling ads in order to watch a game of football,” Coleman said in a statement. “I don’t think the arguments made by the big sporting codes are sustainable.”

According to the Financial Review gambling advertising accounted for $300 million in 2022 and $179 million of that went to major broadcasters. All of the big networks – Seven West Media, Nine Entertainment and Network 10 – say there is no need for more gambling restrictions.

Coleman said eliminating spectrum fees would reflect current technologies.

“The CBT does not make sense in 2023, and we would get rid of it. Its origins go back to a time when broadcasters held a privileged place as effectively the only provider of live video into the home,” he said.

“Broadcasters should be on a more level playing field with their many digital competitors.”