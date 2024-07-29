The Australian Women’s Weekly Announces Inaugural Health Summit

Are Media has announced the inaugural Australian Women’s Weekly Health Summit, the first in a series of events, associated content, and community connections that aims to inspire, inform, and motivate women to be healthier in mind, body, and soul.

Australian Women’s Weekly created the summit in response to The Weekly’s 2023 Voice of Australian Women Survey (of more than 5,000 women) which found women are more focused on mental and physical health than ever before. In addition, many are experiencing menopause symptoms and feel both unprepared for and uninformed about handling this huge change, so now more than ever it is essential to create meaningful and informative conversations around menopause.

“We could not be prouder to lead the national conversation around women’s health with our inaugural Health Summit,” said Sophie Tedmanson, The Australian Women’s Weekly editor.

“The conversation around ageing, menopause, and mental health has progressed but it’s clear we still have more work to do. We are committed to breaking stigmas around the needs of women and healthcare and, in doing so, encouraging women to advocate for themselves,” she said.

To be held at the Museum of Contemporary Art Australia (MCA) in Sydney on Saturday 31 August, the Women’s Weekly Health Summit will focus on health topics that are of most importance to women, including menopause, wellness, and mental health, physical health, financial health and healthy eating. It will include a series of engaging panel discussions, cooking demonstrations, and participatory sessions featuring experts, special guests, and The Weekly team.

Along with MC Jessica Rowe, speakers include celebrity cook Julie Goodwin, fitness trainer Michelle Bridges, actress Jodi Gordon, radio and television personality Myf Warhurst, former model and podcaster Alison Daddo, TV GP Dr Ginni Mansberg, financial expert Effie Zahos, First Nations social and emotional wellbeing counsellor Dr Liz Dale, and CEO of Jean Hailes, Dr Sarah White.

The Australian Women’s Weekly Health Summit is sponsored by Priceline, with Jean Hailes and McKenzie’s Foods as supporting sponsors.