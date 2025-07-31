The Australian Unveils New ‘Wealth’ Editorial Section To Deliver Financial Content & Advice

The Australian has launched Wealth, a dedicated digital-first section to help Aussies make better money choices. The new section on The Australian’s app and website will deliver wealth news coverage and wealth content through various media formats, including podcasts, guides, masterclasses, explainers and videos.

Led by Wealth editor Julie-anne Sprague, who joined The Australian to launch Wealth, the team includes associate editor of Wealth James Kirby, personal finance writer Anthony Keane, and digital producer and reporter Megan Neil. Sprague, a former Perth radio presenter and podcast host, previously edited The Australian Financial Review Rich List during her 20-year career in business broadcasting and publishing.

The launch of The Australian Wealth is supported by a marketing campaign with promotion across audio, digital, out-of-home, print and social channels.

“Following the success of The Australian’s health & wellbeing digital-first section, the launch of Wealth was the next step in The Australian’s commitment to serving its audience with a deeper content offering,” editor-in-chief Michelle Gunn said.

“The Australian provides reliable, trustworthy information that readers can rely on in their everyday lives. Wealth is a crucial content category for many Australians focused on securing their financial future in often unpredictable economic times. People are looking for information to navigate financial complexities and through exceptional journalism, our new Wealth section aims to empower our readers to make informed financial decisions their way,” Gunn added.

Whether it’s buying a first investment property, maximising returns on an investment portfolio, planning for a better retirement, or supercharging a nest egg, The Australian’s Wealth team will offer tips, insights, and inspiration for a wide variety of financial situations.

Wealth will feature columns from Australian professionals across financial planning, funds management, and wealth creation, including James Gerrard, a leading financial planner, and Roger Montgomery, a fund manager with more than three decades of experience.

They are joined by a team of financial planners providing general information through the new column, Dollars & Sense. The section will also feature leading content and insights from The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s and The Times.

“The Australian’s refreshed Wealth section is part of our strategy to focus on areas that truly matter to people as they strive to live better and more prosperous lives. Our research and audience data, along with the success of our traditional wealth content, indicate a high demand, leading us to expand our efforts in this area. Wealth strengthens our subscriber proposition and offers great opportunities for our client partners to connect with this discerning and engaged audience,” managing director and publisher, Nicholas Gray said.