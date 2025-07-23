The Aunties Launches ‘Founders & Freelancers’ To Support Self-Employed Industry Professionals

The Aunties has launched a new event series, ‘Founders and Freelancers,’ designed to support self-employed industry professionals.

Set to kick off in both Melbourne and Sydney this July, the series will provide support for women, non-binary and gender-diverse founders, freelancers, consultants and managing partners to connect, share and troubleshoot the challenges of self-employment.

Each event will be held under Chatham House rules and will begin with a panel of speakers from across the creative industries, followed by conversation and networking. These events aim to create an environment that encourages people to share their experiences without the need for formal presentations.

“There’s freedom in freelancing and power in starting your own thing, but there’s also isolation, instability, and a hell of a lot of paperwork. Founders & Freelancers is about community – real, generous, community – that understands what it means to go out on your own,” Chelsea Morley, Founders & Freelancers Auntie and co-founder of Tiny Disco said.

“Many people in our community are making bold moves, starting studios, building collectives, freelancing full time, but the support structures haven’t kept up. This initiative is about celebrating the leap and creating a space where people can land,” Jane Burhop, Founders & Freelancers Auntie and co-founder of Common Ventures, said.

In Melbourne, the event will be hosted at Tiny Disco, Wednesday 13 August, 6 pm and hosted by Chelsea Morley, co-founder and creative director, Tiny Disco and feature panelists including Hannah McElhinney, chief creator and co-founder, Snack Drawer; Divya Singh, senior art director, freelance and Elle Bullen, partner, Hellions.

In Sydney, the event will be hosted at Born Creators, Thursday 14 August, 6 pm and hosted by Sive Buckley, managing partner, Born Creators, featuring panelists including Chiquita King, founder and managing director, Cocogun; Cybele Malinowski, founder, Agender; and Emily Taylor, strategy founder, Bureau of Everything.

“We’ve heard loud and clear from founders and freelancers over the past few years about their challenges and the lack of connection. This initiative is designed to bring this growing cohort together, offering a mix of networking, practical advice, and a space where people who often work solo can find a real sense of community,” Sive Buckley, general manager Auntie and managing partner at Born Creators said.