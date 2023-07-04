The ABC To Hire ‘Cultural Guidance Advisors’ To Tackle Racism And Discrimination

The ABC To Hire ‘Cultural Guidance Advisors’ To Tackle Racism And Discrimination
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty
SHARE
THIS



The ABC has announced that it will be hiring ‘cultural guidance advisors’ to ensure that ‘culturally informed decisions’ are made when making content. 

It announced the hires in its “Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging Plan 2023-26” which it published Tuesday. 

The news comes after the national broadcaster axed 120 jobs and faced criticism following its coverage of the Coronation. 

As reported in The Australian, the plan said the ABC would ensure its content was “more accessible to more Australians” and this included hiring the advisers. “The ABC will recruit cultural guidance advisers in content divisions to guide cultural enquiries from content makers,” it said.

“Cultural guidance advisers will be the first point of contact for enquiries about diversity in content, centralising this process and ensuring that advice is consistent. They will connect content makers with appropriate resources to make culturally informed decisions.”

It plans to have three new positions by June next year.

The diversity and inclusion plan is released every three years and includes extensive referencing to dealing with racism. At the top of the plan there was an anti-racism and discrimination statement. 

In May, journalist Stan Grant stepped down from his Q+A program and column after suffering blatant racial abuse following his coverage of King Charles’s coronation.

“On Monday night I will present my Q+A program, then walk away. For how long? I don’t know,” wrote Grant in his final column for the ABC. Grant explained that since the king’s coronation, the media had distorted his words and accused him of “maligning Australia”.

“Nothing could be further from the truth. My ancestors would not allow me to be filled with hate,” said Grant.

At this year’s Cairn in Cannes event, Grant shared some of the racism he had experienced in his career, as well as the abuse he has received following the Coronation coverage. 

 

The ABC’s decision to hire the new roles comes just after it axed 120 positions in June – 40 of them were in the news division.

The decision resulted in criticism and meetings were in Canberra soon after to address the fallout. 

Please login with linkedin to comment

ABC Media racism Stan Grant

Latest News

Priceline Calls Aussies To “Stand Up For The Sisterhood”
  • Media

Priceline Calls Aussies To “Stand Up For The Sisterhood”

Priceline Pharmacy today launches its annual fundraising campaign ‘Stand Up for the Sisterhood’, calling on Australians to stand up for the women in their lives, enlisting the help of Australia’s favourite comedians. Australian comedians Claire Hooper and Nikki Britton will kick off a press call today at Priceline Pharmacy Town Hall Square to introduce the […]

Australian Payments Plus Appoints This is Flow
  • Marketing

Australian Payments Plus Appoints This is Flow

This is Flow (Flow) has added Australian Payments Plus (AP+) to its growing roster of clients. AP+ brings together eftpos, BPAY, and NPP Australia into one organisation to shape the future of payments in Australia. AP+ is also responsible for initiatives such as PayID, PayTo, ConnectID, Osko and Beem.

Australian True Crime Podcast ‘One Minute Remaining’ Hits 2 Million Downloads
  • Marketing

Australian True Crime Podcast ‘One Minute Remaining’ Hits 2 Million Downloads

The Australian true crime podcast One Minute Remaining has hit two million downloads in just nine months since its launch. In One Minute Remaining, Jack Laurence speaks with inmates serving lengthy sentences in the United States about their convictions for a range of different serious crimes from arson, robbery, attempted murder and murder itself. The creation of […]

News Sport Network Announces Slew Of Senior Appointments
  • Marketing

News Sport Network Announces Slew Of Senior Appointments

News Corp Australia’s News Sport Network managing director Michael Wilkins has announced senior appointments for the division to position the business for its next phase of growth. Wilkins said he was pleased to announce these new appointments for the News Sport Network to further build on audience and commercial growth. “The News Sport Network leadership team provides coordinated direction […]

Gerety Awards Celebrate Shortlist With Cannes BBQ
  • Media

Gerety Awards Celebrate Shortlist With Cannes BBQ

The 2023 Gerety Awards rocked Cannes with their VIP BBQ party that celebrated the recently announced shortlist along with Gerety judges from around the world. As has become a Gerety BBQ tradition, everyone was given a beautiful brooch on arrival with one lucky guest winning an incredible prize – that prize being a stay Pearl […]

Science Comms Publication, The Brilliant, Announces Editorial Board
  • Media

Science Comms Publication, The Brilliant, Announces Editorial Board

The Brilliant, a global science communication publication based in Sydney, has announced a board of five of the world’s best and brightest, including famed climatologist Professor Michael Mann. The announcement, and growth of The Brilliant, comes at a time when many countries are battling the rise of misinformation online, and looking to strengthen coverage focussed […]

Aspen Pharma Appoints Resolution Digital As Its Search Agency Of Record
  • Marketing

Aspen Pharma Appoints Resolution Digital As Its Search Agency Of Record

Leading digital agency, Resolution Digital has expanded its remit as Aspen Pharma’s search agency partner for Aspen’s house of brands, one year on from being appointed Aspen’s Search agency for flagship brands including Coloxyl, Dymadon, Flo and Novalac. This extended partnership will see Resolution Digital play a critical role in digital strategy planning to increase […]

Intender Appoints GM After 3 Years Of Exponential Growth
  • Marketing

Intender Appoints GM After 3 Years Of Exponential Growth

Sustainability-focused performance marketing agency Intender has appointed Jonathan Peach, general manager, as it consolidates three years of exponential growth that has seen the business quietly compile a roster of national and international clients. Intender’s data-driven approach has seen the under-the-radar agency pick up performance marketing accounts for brands including Stockland, EnergyAustralia, Cheddar by CBA, Insure […]