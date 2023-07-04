The ABC To Hire ‘Cultural Guidance Advisors’ To Tackle Racism And Discrimination

The ABC has announced that it will be hiring ‘cultural guidance advisors’ to ensure that ‘culturally informed decisions’ are made when making content.

It announced the hires in its “Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging Plan 2023-26” which it published Tuesday.

The news comes after the national broadcaster axed 120 jobs and faced criticism following its coverage of the Coronation.

As reported in The Australian, the plan said the ABC would ensure its content was “more accessible to more Australians” and this included hiring the advisers. “The ABC will recruit cultural guidance advisers in content divisions to guide cultural enquiries from content makers,” it said.

“Cultural guidance advisers will be the first point of contact for enquiries about diversity in content, centralising this process and ensuring that advice is consistent. They will connect content makers with appropriate resources to make culturally informed decisions.”

It plans to have three new positions by June next year.

The diversity and inclusion plan is released every three years and includes extensive referencing to dealing with racism. At the top of the plan there was an anti-racism and discrimination statement.

In May, journalist Stan Grant stepped down from his Q+A program and column after suffering blatant racial abuse following his coverage of King Charles’s coronation.

“On Monday night I will present my Q+A program, then walk away. For how long? I don’t know,” wrote Grant in his final column for the ABC. Grant explained that since the king’s coronation, the media had distorted his words and accused him of “maligning Australia”.

“Nothing could be further from the truth. My ancestors would not allow me to be filled with hate,” said Grant.

At this year’s Cairn in Cannes event, Grant shared some of the racism he had experienced in his career, as well as the abuse he has received following the Coronation coverage.

The ABC’s decision to hire the new roles comes just after it axed 120 positions in June – 40 of them were in the news division.

The decision resulted in criticism and meetings were in Canberra soon after to address the fallout.