Tetley Tea Brews Up New Gossip-Based Campaign To Connect With Consumers

Tetley Tea is working to reveal the world’s hottest tea, as it sets to redefine its brand platform.

The brand is encouraging more people to get together and spill the tea with its new reactive campaign, featuring the conversations shared over two cups of Tetley.

Banking on cultural moments to create attention-grabbing headlines, these conversations update in real-time to buzzworthy tidbits and juicy news as it happens around the world.

This work further builds on the brand platform ‘Spill the Tea’ and puts Tetley at the heart of all the topical gossip friends naturally share with each other over a cup of tea. Now, whenever there’s tea, Tetley will be there spilling it before it gets cold.

Divya Shrivastava, Tetley Tea ANZ head of marketing said, “At Tetley, we’re all about spilling the tea. Through our platform, we’re committed to bringing the latest news and gossip to our

customers before it breaks headlines across the globe.

“This tongue-in-cheek idea aims to ignite chatter amongst Australians across the country all while enjoying a cuppa in hand.”

The work will be rolling out in Australia and New Zealand across social, video and out-of-home.

Credits

Creative: Tetley Tea Australia