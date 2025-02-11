Telstra Hunts For New Enterprise Marketing Lead As Kate Wellard Departs

Telstra’s Enterprise division is on the hunt for a new head of marketing as Kate Wellard has left the business, B&T understands.

Wellard had been in the role for 10 months after previously serving as acting head of marketing at Telstra Enterprise for an additional four months.

Before joining Telstra, Wellard was CMO at Versent, an Australian-born cloud-native technology consultancy. She also spent five years in marketing roles at IAG, three years at ANZ, and held a marketing position at EY, building a strong track record in financial services and technology marketing.

In May 2024 Telstra began a “reset” of its Telstra Enterprise business to help address issues.

“Our Enterprise business faced significant challenges in FY24, but we believe our reset with a streamlined product portfolio, simplified customer sales and service model, and reduction in the cost base of Telstra Purple will improve focus in the coming year,” the telco said in its annual 2024 report last year.

At the time it was also revealed that Telstra would cut up to 2,800 jobs, mainly from its Enterprise division.

Telstra is yet to announce a replacement. A spokesperson for the telco told B&T:

“We can confirm Kate wrapped up with us in December”.