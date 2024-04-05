Taylor Auerbach Insists He Was Offered A Payrise To “Babysit” Bruce Lehrmann
Despite claims to the contrary, former Channel Seven producer Taylor Auerbach insists he was offered a pay rise and a promotion while serving as Bruce Lehrmann‘s “babysitter”.
Taking to the witness stand, Auerbach insisted that the offer was made but said he couldn’t produce evidence in writing. Auerbach also told the court that his boss and an external lawyer later instructed him to delete communications he had with Lehrmann.
In a statement sent to all staff yesterday, Channel Seven said that it was appalled by the allegations being made in recent days. “We do not condone the behaviours described in these allegations. They do not reflect the culture of Seven,” the statement said. “Seven did not offer a promotion or pay rise to Mr Auerbach in November 2022, nor did it do so at any time after that”.
Ten silk Dr Matt Collins KC has asked for an adjournment so that he can examine new documents. The court has been adjourned and will resume at 11:50am.
This morning, Lisa Wilkinson’s legal team also indicated that it would like to make an application to call Seven West Media executive Bruce McWilliam for cross-examination over his affidavit.
Yesterday, Auerbach’s own history was brought into question as he was cross-examined over psychologist visits, his involvement in the distribution of nude photographs of a woman and a video that Auerbach posted on social media where he appeared to be destroying former Spotlight colleague Steve Jackson’s golf clubs.
Auerbach confessed to his involvement in distributing the photograph but insisted the video was merely a parody of a video posted by Spotlight’s executive producer Mark Llewellyn and did not expose any hatred toward Jackson. “It’s important to watch them side-by-side,” Auerbach claimed.
More to follow.
Please login with linkedin to commentbrittany higgins Bruce lehrmann channel 10 channel 7 Taylor Auerbach
Latest News
Price Parity Is An Issue In Programmatic DOOH, But It Shouldn’t Be A Roadblock
We take our jobs seriously here at B&T but whenever we hear DOOH, we can't help but think of Homer Simpson.
Can Advertising Save The Planet? Perhaps It’s Not That Simple
B&T headed to Mosman to hear a panel of luminaries discuss the environment. But fear not, we caught the bus home.
TV Ratings (04/04/2024): Candice Warner Reduced To Tears Over Horrfying Snake Dome Challenge
One can only wonder what Robert Irwin was thinking as the snakes slithered across Warner's face.
Ogilvy ANZ Poaches Fran Clayton From DDB Sydney
Clayton doesn't start the new gig until June but rumour has it she's started stockpiling staplers and sharpies.
Let OREO Make Your Decisions With Latest Campaign From LePub Amsterdam
This latest work is proof that parental warnings to not play with your food had absolutely no impact.
NSW Netball Teams Back Gambling Ad Ban
Who will remind us to place our 16-leg netball multibet now?
Vilnius Tourism Takes Aim At Eastern European Stereotypes With Tongue-In-Cheek Campaign
Don't lie to us, you had to Google where Vilnius is, too.
MIA Co-Founder Julia Spencer Selected As Australian Representative For Cannes Lions See It Be It Programme
Rumours that Spencer will be tagging on a trip to Ibiza after Cannes Lions are as yet unconfirmed.
Bench Wins Genea Fertility Digital Account
Bench births another new business win by picking up the Genea Fertility account.
Live Event Ads Among New LinkedIn Advertising Offering
Thought you'd seen the last of webinars? Think again.
The Brand Agency Jets Off With Tourism WA Creative Account
The Brand Agency's Melbourne-based team already worrying that their all-black outfits might not work in Perth.
Coca-Cola Creates Real Magic With First Ever Coke Studio Launch in ANZ
To be clear, Coke Studio has absolutely nothing to do with Lehrmann and Auerbach.
SMH & The Age Campaign Highlight Depth Of Masthead Offerings
B&T has mulled launching a similar campaign but decided a trip to the pub was easier.
Hospitals United For Sick Kids Introduce Blip In Adorable Short Film Via CHEP
CHEP unveils a disarmingly cute mascot for a very good cause.
DECJUBA Lands Winter Staple With AI Social Media Stunt Via HERO
We're disappointed to admit that the plane-sized puffer jacket was, in fact, some AI trickery.
Spotify Unveils The Best 2023 Ad Campaigns With Spotify Hits
We're all ears for this list of audio campaigns from Spotify.
Grab Your Popcorn! The 2024 TikTok Young Lions Shortlist Is Here!
These brilliant TikTok Young Lions are ready to make the the rest of the industry feel a bit old and uncreative.
GroupM Gets A Sweet Deal As It Snares Nestlé Media Account
GroupM said that it was "evaluating" its approach to free dental care following the win.
Match & Wood Wins InstantScripts Media Account
Match & Wood sparks up another win here, just don't ask us what on earth an InstantScript is.
TV Ratings (03/04/2024): “No F***ing Pressure” – Things Heat Up In Food Stars As Teams Embark On Huge 24 Hour Task
If viewers wanted to see an angry British man shouting at people, they could do worse than coming to the B&T office.
Musa Ventures’ Tandadzo Matanda On Winning The Women Leading Tech Innovator Award
You hear the word "innovator" chucked around a lot but, in this instance, it's totally justified.
Adam Scott & Cam Smith Swing Into Nine WWOS Coverage Of 2024 Masters
Nine’s Wide World of Sports has announced that it will showcase all the action of The Masters across 9Now and 9GemHD, live and free from April 11. Lead image: Cam Smith (left) and Adam Scott (right) Former Masters champion Adam Scott will lead Australia’s contingent alongside Cameron Smith, Jason Day, 2023 Australian PGA champion Min […]
Music Health Boss Stephen Hunt Appointed UnLtd CEO
Hunt channelling Derek Zoolander in his new UnLtd headshot.
Susan Coghill: “Still A Fan Of Linear” But Channel Is Limited In Modern World
B&T similarly big fans of $10 pints, but they're proving even more elusive than linear spend these days.
Collins Square Partners With THE LUME Melbourne To Elevate Experiences
B&T considered a trip down to Melbourne to check out this gallery, but remembered our yoga gear no longer fits.
Spotlight On Sponsors: Samsung Goes On A Pre-Olympic Signing Spree As Swifts Build New Partnership
B&T continues our look at whose names are on the front of jerseys, sadly no one wants ours just yet.
Maccas Brings Back Classic Big Mac Recipe Chant – Can You Recite It?
B&T reckons Maccas should give parents complimentary earplugs once their children get hold of this chant.
Acast Partners With Digital Loop To Strengthen Sales Presence In WA
B&T recommends Perth-based media buyers put their phones on silent for the next day or so.
TV Aggregator Searchr.TV Launches In Australia
Thought the connected TV landscape couldn't get more confusing? Think again.
Allied Pinnacle Harvests Molasses As Creative Lead For Launch Of Wise Wheat Brand
Allied Pinnacle has appointed FMCG brand and design agency Molasses to help launch Wise Wheat in Australia. This new naturally grown wheat contains six times more fibre than standard wheat flour. Molasses won the business following a multi-agency pitch and, working alongside the Allied Pinnacle team, is developing the brand strategy, positioning, and creative, from […]
Major Growth As Yango Adds Three New Clients To Its Roster
In an odd coincidence, a major growth was the main point of concern following our last doctor's visit.
Tourism Tasmania & Starcom Reveal ‘Tales From The Island’ Via Guardian Australia
Fans of left-wing politics and dramatic but cold landscapes are in for a treat with this new series.
Freelance Creatives Feeling The Pinch With 46% Concerned About Financial Security
Freelance creatives might have to ditch their twice-hourly trip to local coffee shops, at this rate.
Tim Ashelford Appointed Managing Director Of We Are Explorers
This outdoorsy pub story certainly piqued our interest. When we realised it was a website, we were less enamoured.
Former BBDO Global Director Launches Purpose-Led Agency: Uncommon Kind
Jenn Chin goes it alone with Uncommon Kind, no word on whether being an oddball will improve hiring chances.
IAB Study Reveals Programmatic DOOH Satisfaction Ramping Up
If there's one thing that programmatic advertising is good for, it's delivering satisfaction.