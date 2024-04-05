Taylor Auerbach Insists He Was Offered A Payrise To “Babysit” Bruce Lehrmann

Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards



Despite claims to the contrary, former Channel Seven producer Taylor Auerbach insists he was offered a pay rise and a promotion while serving as Bruce Lehrmann‘s “babysitter”.

Taking to the witness stand, Auerbach insisted that the offer was made but said he couldn’t produce evidence in writing. Auerbach also told the court that his boss and an external lawyer later instructed him to delete communications he had with Lehrmann.

In a statement sent to all staff yesterday, Channel Seven said that it was appalled by the allegations being made in recent days. “We do not condone the behaviours described in these allegations. They do not reflect the culture of Seven,” the statement said. “Seven did not offer a promotion or pay rise to Mr Auerbach in November 2022, nor did it do so at any time after that”.

Ten silk Dr Matt Collins KC has asked for an adjournment so that he can examine new documents. The court has been adjourned and will resume at 11:50am.

This morning, Lisa Wilkinson’s legal team also indicated that it would like to make an application to call Seven West Media executive Bruce McWilliam for cross-examination over his affidavit.

Yesterday, Auerbach’s own history was brought into question as he was cross-examined over psychologist visits, his involvement in the distribution of nude photographs of a woman and a video that Auerbach posted on social media where he appeared to be destroying former Spotlight colleague Steve Jackson’s golf clubs.

Auerbach confessed to his involvement in distributing the photograph but insisted the video was merely a parody of a video posted by Spotlight’s executive producer Mark Llewellyn and did not expose any hatred toward Jackson. “It’s important to watch them side-by-side,” Auerbach claimed.

Screenshot from video in question

More to follow.




