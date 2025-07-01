Tara Le Friedman & Zak Hammer Inducted Into The Diversity Council Australia Board

Diversity Council Australia (DCA) has announced the appointment of two new directors to its Board during its annual general meeting on Wednesday June 25 2025.

Tara Le Friedman, general manager, AUSPAC Transformation & Portfolio at QBE Insurance, and Zak Hammer, head of global delivery, risk and transformation, technology at BlueScope Steel, were elected by DCA members to join the Board.

“On behalf of the Board, I warmly congratulate and welcome both Tara and Zak to DCA’s Board,” said DCA chair Sunita Gloster AM. “It is always inspiring to see leaders step forward with a commitment to advance inclusive workplaces.

“Their willingness to contribute their time, insight, expertise, and lived experience deepens the strength of our shared mission. Building inclusive, fair, and equitable workplaces remains a cornerstone for a society where people in all their diversity can truly thrive.”

DCA CEO Catherine Hunter also congratulated Elizabeth Hristoforidis, partner, Ashurst Risk Consulting, and Peter Chun, CEO, UniSuper, on their re-election to the Board.

“DCA is privileged to be guided by a Board with such an impressive breadth of knowledge, lived experience and strategic vision,” said Catherine. “Their leadership is vital to our work supporting organisations to create a more diverse and inclusive Australia.”

Manisha Amin, CEO and founder of the Inclusive Design Collective, retired from the Board during the year, but will continue in her capacity as chair of DCA’s disability and accessibility expert advisory panel.