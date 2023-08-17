“Sweet Revenge” – FURY As Piers Morgan Lays Into “Australia’s Wilting Matildas” Following World Cup Defeat

Whilst a lot of poms are happy about the Lionesses defeat over the Matildas yesterday, there is one pom in particular who didn’t hold back when it came to expressing his glee over the game’s results.

The controversial commentator Piers Morgan, who described Australia’s recent Ashes retention as the “greatest travesty in the history of Ashes”, took great delight in the win, describing it as “sweet revenge”.

“England’s fabulous @Lionesses crush Australia’s wilting Matildas 3-1 in their own back yard to reach the Women’s World Cup Final….” he posted on X, the platform previously known as Twitter.

He then went on to say that the game was “sweet revenge for the Jonny Bairstow Ashes runout debacle.

Congrats ladies- you’ve made your country proud!”.

There was controversy at this year’s ashes after English batsmen Johnny Bairstow strayed out of his crease in the cliffhanger match only to have his stumps thrown down by Aussie keeper Alex Carey. Most agreed Bairstow was out, however some poms, including Morgan, argued that the Australians’ actions weren’t in the spirit of the game.

It wasn’t the first time that Morgan had savaged the Australian women’s team. Before the match he had Tweeted “You know what to do Lionesses, make Ashes of the Matildas.”

He also roasted Australian cricketer David Warner, who (before the match and referring to the Ashes) told the Matildas to “keep an eye out in case the Poms ask to change the ball”.

Morgan quoted the Tweet, saying: “No need mate, it kept its shape despite repeatedly whacking the back of Australia’s net…”.

Many were quick to call Morgan out for his bitter behaviour with one person responding with “My God! He’s still whining about the Ashes run out! Give it a rest Piers!”

Another asked why he couldn’t just be happy for the Lionesses – “Piers, cant [sic] you just be happy for the girls, without having to mention the cricket, again, and the schoolboy error by Bairstow as it turned out.”