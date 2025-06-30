SuperCoach Levels Up: News Corp Acquires Platform To Power Next Era Of Fantasy Sports

Australia’s leading fantasy sports franchise has unveiled a new foundation for growth, positioning itself to tap into new, hard-to-reach audiences, enhance the player experience to unprecedented levels, and unlock a raft of new commercial opportunities.

SuperCoach’s untapped potential will come to the fore after the news publisher acquired the platform powering the SuperCoach experience from Melbourne company Vapormedia.

“This was a logical next step and marks the beginning of a new era for fantasy sports gaming in Australia, positioning SuperCoach as the nation’s top fantasy sports innovation powerhouse,” said News Corp Australia’s Mark Reinke.

“SuperCoach has enjoyed stellar growth over the past year to 430,000 registered players who spent an average of 173 minutes on the platform in May* which is in addition to the 700 million page views we receive annually, making us Australia’s number one fantasy sports brand.”

Reinke, who serves as the publisher’s managing director and publisher, state and community mastheads said the company’s research indicated huge demand exists for new formats and games with fantasy sports amongst the fastest-growing categories in Australia.

The fantasy sports sector has experienced strong and sustained growth among the key under-40 sports fans segment in Australia, rising from 8 per cent in 2021 to 18 per cent last year.

“There’s room to grow that demographic by offering new season-long formats and exploring new codes, and we believe plenty of other opportunities can also be tapped,” he said.

“We have a large 18-25, predominantly male audience but we see a lot of interest from other, particularly female audiences interested in shorter form games and other franchises that we now have the flexibility and resources to investigate fully.”

Reinke said given the size and engagement of the audience, valuable integration opportunities exist for commercial partners to bring new value to the community.

“Make no mistake, the SuperCoach franchise is a series of large, growing, and uniquely engaged and passionate communities, but we have just scratched the surface.

“It really is more than a game and bringing the expertise in-house will enable deeper collaboration with the thriving ecosystem of SuperCoach content creators across social media, podcast and video platforms.”

Presently, SuperCoach runs franchise games across AFL, NRL, BBL and NBL, and the acquisition opens opportunities to open new games for the NBA, NFL and Formula 1.