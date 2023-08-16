Sunshine Coast Business Magazine ‘Matters’ Announces Final Issue

Matters Magazine’, previously known as ‘Business Matters Magazine’ a well read and highly circulated glossy business & lifestyle publication on the Sunshine Coast of Queensland, has announced that its next issue in October issue will sadly be its last. 

After serving the community for 17 exceptional years, the decision to bid farewell has been made with a heavy heart by the founder and editor-in-chief of the magazine, Vickie Magic to focus on her own health and well-being. 

Vickie Magic with husband Dranko

Magic has been struggling with the effects of long COVID for around 15 months now, including migraines, fatigue, brain fog and memory loss, and feels the right decision is to close the magazine, though she is open to hearing from anyone who may wish to take over the reins. 

Matters Magazine has been a vital source of business information, education and inspiration on the Sunshine Coast, including success stories for entrepreneurs, innovators, and enterprises across the region. 

Since its inception in 2007, the magazine has diligently strived to promote local businesses and foster economic growth on the Sunshine Coast.

“Over the years, we have had the privilege of sharing so many remarkable stories from the local business community and we have had an absolute ball doing it too,” Magic said.

“The team at Matters Magazine, including my husband Dranko who everyone knows from the many events and his personal distribution of the magazines across the Coast, would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the Sunshine Coast community for being an integral part of this extraordinary journey. 

“The magazine would not have achieved such success without the support and encouragement from its readers, advertisers, contributors, and well-wishers. However, it is now essential that we step back and that I focus on my own personal well-being. We are immensely grateful for the unwavering support from our readers, contributors, and advertisers throughout this incredible journey.”

Magic’s high profile role in the local business community has led her to be recognised with several business awards including being Outstanding Business Person Of the Year for Caloundra Chamber of Commerce in 2011, and Winner of Business of the Year at the Sunshine Coast Small Business Awards 2013. 

She has also contributed to her local community in many ways including being a president of the Sunshine Coast Business Womens Network from 2014 – 2018, and to create and run three annual Inspire Youth Forums, aiming to assist youth in the region, until the Pandemic hit.

The farewell issue of ‘Matters Magazine’ which will hit the streets on the first of October, promises to be an emotional and nostalgic tribute to the Sunshine Coast’s business landscape past and present. Within its pages, readers can expect exclusive interviews with influential personalities, reflections on milestone achievements, and a look back at the magazine’s legacy.

 

