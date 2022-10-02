Sunday TV Wrap: The Panthers’ Demolishing The Eels Doesn’t Crack The 2 Million Mark For Nine

Yesterday was a tough day for Eels fans. The Panthers smashed the Parramatta team in a brutal and painful final match.

Interestingly, it wasn’t just Eels fans that were down last night. According to OzTam, The Grand Finale drew in 1,671,000 eyeballs. In comparison, when Penrith beat South Sydney last year, it brought in 2.2 million eyeballs – that’s a pretty big drop.

Just not our night, hell of a season though, back for more punishment in 2023 — ParraEelsFacts (@ParraEelsFacts) October 2, 2022

There’s no doubt that last year’s final match was a tighter game. Penrith won by two points. Meanwhile, this year Penrith led on 28 points, and the Eels pulled in 12 points. But, that really doesn’t explain the drop in numbers.

The Women’s NRL finale saw the Knights beat the Eels and bring in 440,000 eyeballs – seriously, not a great day to be an Eels fan.

Nine News pulled in 832,00 viewers. Seven News pulled in 948,000 viewers, and ABC News managed 479,000 viewers.

Other television highlights include ABC’s Specks and Spicks bringing in 361,000 viewers. ABC’s Savage River brought in 296,000 viewers.

10’s Amazing Race pulled in 291,000 viewers. The Sunday Project pulled in 249,000 viewers.

Seven’s rerun of Devil Wears Prada pulled in 190,000 viewers – who can resist Meryl in this role?

The Nine Network’s total share was 46.1 per cent. Seven Network pulled in 21.2 per cent. ABC Network pulled in 13.3 per cent, and Network 10 pulled in 11.4 per cent. SBS Network managed 8.1 per cent.