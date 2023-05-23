Suncorp Launches “If Your Home Could Talk” Campaign, Via Leo Burnett

Suncorp has launched a new campaign, “If Your Home Could Talk,” created by Leo Burnett that builds on its “One House To Save Many” campaign that took adland by storm last year.

The campaign launched with a 60-second TVC. A 30-second TVC is also available.

“Continuing on our mission to make Queensland more resilient, our new campaign ‘if your home could talk’ brings to life the resilience actions we can take to ensure our homes are stronger in the face of our increasing weather events,” said Mim Haysom, Suncorp’s CMO.

The insurer’s “One House To Save Many” campaign, also produced by Leo Burnett, placed 15th in The Good Report, a collaboration between ACT Responsible and WARC Rankings.