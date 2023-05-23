Suncorp Launches “If Your Home Could Talk” Campaign, Via Leo Burnett
Suncorp has launched a new campaign, “If Your Home Could Talk,” created by Leo Burnett that builds on its “One House To Save Many” campaign that took adland by storm last year.
The campaign launched with a 60-second TVC. A 30-second TVC is also available.
“Continuing on our mission to make Queensland more resilient, our new campaign ‘if your home could talk’ brings to life the resilience actions we can take to ensure our homes are stronger in the face of our increasing weather events,” said Mim Haysom, Suncorp’s CMO.
The insurer’s “One House To Save Many” campaign, also produced by Leo Burnett, placed 15th in The Good Report, a collaboration between ACT Responsible and WARC Rankings.
Please login with linkedin to commentLeo Burnett
Latest News
Full-Service Agency McKenzie Partners Unveils New Management Team
McKenzie Partners is a full-service marketing and advertising agency working with big-brand names like Afterpay, White Glo, Nu Pure, Suttons Motor Group to name a few, and are looking to reimagine the future of advertising. Shane Gill, a media planning and strategy specialist with over 16 years in the industry, is stepping up and into […]
Trans Influencer Linux Is The Latest Bud Light Drinker To Receive Death Threats
Once the biggest danger of drinking beer was cirrhosis & sleeping with ugly people. Now it comes with death threats.
It’s Friday Wins Payroll Software ELMO’s Creative
It's Friday no longer using the old "it's in the post" line after snaring HR & payroll software solutions firm ELMO.
“Lazy Marketers Won’t Survive!” Adland Weighs In On Third-Party Cookie Changes
It's another warning to lazy marketers here. That's not to say lazy creatives or salespeople are getting off scot-free.
Latch Digital Launches In Australia To Push The Boundaries Of DOOH Creative
New Zealand’s digital out of home production company, Latch Digital, has today launched in Australia, opening an office in Sydney. Latch looks to lead the charge in utilising the capabilities of dynamic DOOH creative, with experienced new hire James Poole the first Australian based employee. Latch was founded 10 years ago in Auckland and for […]
Technology Leads The Way: Creative Collection Q1 2023 Winners
The Outdoor Media Association (OMA) has today announced the winners of the Quarter One Creative Collection competition for 2023. Submissions increased dramatically this quarter, with 43 entries, up from 31 for the same quarter last year. Campaigns were submitted for consideration by JCDecaux, oOh!media, QMS, Scentre Group Brandspace, Shopper, TorchMedia and Val Morgan Outdoor (VMO). […]
“What Next? A Domino’s Pizza Box?” Antique Roadshow Viewers Fume As Bloke Brings Trainer Collection To Be Valued
B&T knows of adland's love of the trainer, hence this. Could also be of value to 19th century cuckoo clock aficionados.
Meltwater Integrates Its AI Engine And ChatGPT
Here's a headline we would never have written a mere six months ago. Unlike "Latest racism storm at the ABC".
Media Duped By AI-Generated Pentagon & White House Explosion Tweets
"Explosions" at Pentagon proven to be the work of AI. That's not to diminish what it could do for your Tinder profile.
Monday TV Ratings: Audience Gives Stan’s Teary Q+A Swan Song Standing Ovation, Viewers Less Enthusiastic
Stan Grant does his best to make Q+A interesting in his farewell show. Viewers not budging from Farmer Wants A Wife.
IDVerse Chooses Dentsu Creative Public Relations To Boost Brand Awareness In ANZ
IDVerse names Dentsu Creative Public Relations to boost brand awareness. Which is kinda PR in a nutshell anyway.
Instagram Plans Text-Focused Twitter Rival
This headline could have so easily read: "Zuckerberg set to sink the boot into Elon's Twitter mess!"
Nine Seals Rights For Paris 2024 Paralympic Games
Mike Sneesby enjoying a croque-monsieur & a Gitane for morning tea after Nine lands Paris 2024 Paralympic Games rights.
Daily Mail Australia MD Peter Holder To Depart
Daily Mail MD Peter Holder departs after eight years of somehow managing to squeeze a bikini into every second story.
Scape Heroes The Real In ‘A Place For Humans’ Campaign Via Jane Doe Creation
Australia’s largest student living provider Scape has launched ‘A Place For Humans’, a new creative campaign to encourage students to experience what it’s really like to reside at Scape. Created by Jane Doe Creation, the socially led integrated campaign highlights the voices of real Scape students and brings to life the stories of their experiences, […]
triple j’s Hottest 100 Of Like A Version: Voting Is Open!
Options for Wiggles covers this year include Regurgitator's 'I Sucked a Lot of Cock' or TISM's 'Defecate on My Face'.
Ogilvy Network Launches TK.Lab To Help Brands Navigate TikTok
Ogilvy launches new agency to help brands navigate TikTok. Declares it's much more than just cats playing piano.
TikTok Sues Montana Over State-Wide Ban
TikTok entrenched alongside Huawei, Great Wall utes and Aldi chicken fried rice on the Chinese-made dodgy list.
Ben Lilley’s HERO Wins Simply Energy’s Creative
HERO wins Simply Energy's creative. Which you could euphemistically say is helping to keep the lights on.
Delivering True Business Value Through Marketing Automation
In this guest post, Sophie Crisp, head of digital at n3 Hub, tells you everything you need to know about marketing automation and making it work to improve your bottomline… In an effort to improve the effectiveness of campaigns and deliver an improved bottom line, increasing numbers of organisations are harnessing the power of marketing […]
Indie Digital Agency Sparro Names Angus Waters To Lead Its Partnerships & Affiliate Team
Angus Waters joins the Sparro team and potential nicknames being considered include 'Muddy', 'Rough' and 'Bottled'.
Three Ways To Flip Risk Aversion & Unlock Innovation
Risk averse? Can't unlock innovation? This essential read will shine a light into orifices that need to be shone.
Specsavers Launches New Should’ve Gone To Specsavers Ad Campaign “Fishing Trip”
Specsavers ads are much like Karl Stefanovic or a 7-Eleven egg sandwich - largely predictable but strangely satisfying.
Mining Companies Bankroll New Ad Campaign Linking Taxes To Public Services
Mining companies seemingly confusing the mineral resources of every Australian as their very own in latest PR push.
Former Partner of Clemenger Group’s Traffik Jake Ford Launches Reconnected
Nothing shows the rude health of our industry like a new agency launch. Or a 14-hour lunch at Woolloomooloo wharf.
Half Of Australians Are Switching To Cheaper Brands: Dentsu
Study finds 50% of Aussies switching to cheaper brands. Some 75% of Aussies suddenly complaining "this tastes funny".
Cannes In Cairns: The Rejected Speakers
B&T does warn this is a satirical piece. As is clearly evident by the Chaser fellow in the lead photograph.
Trust In Influencers “Corroding” & Agencies Need To Adapt: Reddit’s VP Business Marketing
Say what you like about influencers, but it has enabled hot, dumb people to pursue careers other than personal training.
Sunday TV Ratings: Farmer Gets A Wife And Seven Gets The Crown
Farmer Wants A Wife finale racks up big numbers for Seven, as network ponders where everyone was the rest of the series.
Bud Light To Launch Camouflage Bottles To Honour War Veterans In Wake Of Trans Fiasco
It's your daily dose of Bud Light. By that we mean its marketing woes, not a swig of the insipid, mid-strength brew.
The Coalition Tempts TV Networks With Promise To Slash Advertising Gambling Tax
Coalition tempts the networks with a promise to slash advertising gambling tax. Suddenly remembers it's in opposition.
Ryan Reynolds Urged To Sue After Deepfake Tesla Ad Uses AI-Generated Version Of Him
This article features a deepfaked Ryan Reynolds & deepfaked Elon Musk. And it was penned by a Mondayitis-riddled human.
Feeling Judgemental? The Hunt Is On For Expert Judges For Our Upcoming Awards!
Do you have what it takes to be a B&T judge? Clipboard, red pen and a refresher course in tut-tutting all included.
TikTok Expands Gambling Ads Trial To Include Online Gambling Firms Neds & Dabble
TikTok set to expand its gambling ads trial. Currently getting odds of 4-1 of being permanently banned.
NITV Takes A Stand Against Racism On Twitter
B&T won't tolerate racism in any shape or form. Although we're no fans of kimchi due to intestinal wind issues.
Powerballin’, A New Campaign For Lotterywest, Via 303 MullenLowe
Not that B&T really cares, but why with all the anti-gambling rhetoric of late do the lotteries always escape scrutiny?