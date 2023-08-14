Succession: The Un-Logan Roy Way
In this guest post, Sangeeta Leach (leda image) founder of The Leach Partnership, offers top tips for growing your agency’s talent and all-important succession planning….
This month, a couple of incidents reminded me of the importance of nurturing talent within organisations. We all speak the speak of “our people are the most important asset” but how many really have a well thought out strategy for growing talent and succession planning?
Incident one, I finally binge watched ‘Succession’. It laid bare the harrowing consequences of inadequate succession planning, where an empire and a family crumbled due to the absence of a robust plan. And how a lack of planning for passing the baton can spell politics, unrest and disaster not just for a business but also for a family legacy.
Incident two, we had the chance to work on a strategic project led by a team of principals who had started at our client’s company as fresh graduates a mere few years ago. Their journey showcased the value of investing in people and the potency of a well-structured strategy for nurturing talent. They had grown into pivotal roles within the company’s success story, and impressively, they were opening doors for the next wave of leaders.
In the quest for sustainable growth and resilience, investing in talent development strategies should take precedence. By fostering individual growth, companies secure capable leaders with the right skills and mindset to propel them onward.
Four essential strategies for cultivating a culture of leadership excellence:
Leadership Pipeline
Every leader worth their salt keeps an eye on the business pipeline. But what about the talent pipeline? A well-defined leadership pipeline is the backbone of an organisation’s talent strategy. It goes beyond filling immediate leadership gaps; it’s about identifying and nurturing high-potential individuals at all levels. By proactively developing a diverse pool of talent, organisations create a steady flow of capable leaders who can take on critical roles in the future.
Bench Strength
You don’t need to look further than the Matildas for the exemplar of a strong bench. Bench strength refers to the depth and breadth of talent within an organisation. It’s essential to have a strong bench of leaders across various functions and levels. By broadening the experiences and exposure of emerging leaders, organisations can cultivate their skills, competencies, and adaptability. This helps mitigate risks associated with unexpected leadership transitions and empowers teams to navigate challenges confidently.
Succession Management
Effective succession management is about more than just filling positions. It involves a holistic approach that combines succession planning with leadership development. Instead of relying on a rigid list of candidates, organisations must focus on developmental activities that equip future leaders with the skills required for senior management positions.
This includes providing opportunities for real-life exposure, job rotation, and action learning, fostering a well-rounded leadership capability.
Integration and Transparency
To foster a culture of continuous development, organisations should integrate succession management and leadership development practices. This integration breaks down silos and enables a unified approach to talent management. Encouraging transparency within the system empowers employees to take ownership of their own growth, and promoting a culture of trust and collaboration
It sounds pretty simple but by approaching talent management in a strategic and planned way, organizations can ensure a steady supply of capable leaders who possess the necessary skills, competencies, and vision to drive their organisations forward.
