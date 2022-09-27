Study: People Would Rather Watch TV Than Have Sex

In top news for Warburton, Sneesby, Buttrose, et al, a new study into human happiness has ranked “watching TV” in the number one position.

Admittedly a UK study, the research was conducted by dental firm SmileDirectClub and found 40 per cent of respondents voted TV as their number one source of happiness. Telly soundly beat sexual intercourse, that got 22 per cent of the votes and ranked a lowly eighth on the Annual Happiness Index for 2022.

After collapsing on the couch in front of the box, Brits’ second most popular source of happiness was going to the pub (34 per cent) and going to bed (28 per cent).

Exercising also beat sex for happiness endorphins, while “breakfast with family” ranked last on the Index.

More worryingly, only half of the 2000 respondents said they were actually happy, while Saturday got named the happiest day of the week.

The Index also revealed the UK’s favourite TV shows for making viewers happy. Strictly Come Dancing tied with antique restoration program The Repair Shop for the number one position. That was followed by the Great British Bake Off, Gogglebox and the UK version of MasterChef.

David Cran, vice president International at SmileDirectClub, commented on the Index: “It’s great to see that the nation is feeling so happy and positive in 2022, even with the cost of living crisis.

“It has helped that it’s been a patriotic year with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, the Lionesses bringing it home for England and the men’s gymnastics team winning gold at the Commonwealth Games.

“Hopefully, there will be more to smile and cheer about from the Men’s World Cup in November,” Cran added.