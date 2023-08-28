Steve Brennen Departs As Zip Co CMO, Launches Archie

Steve Brennen, formerly the global CMO and chief growth officer at Zip Co and ADMA chair, has stepped down and co-founded Archie — “a new acceleration partner for the next generation of fintech disruptors.”

Brennen will serve as the CEO of Archie going forward. He joined the buy-now-pay-later firm as global CMO in late 2019 from Uber where he had been the APAC marketing director. In December last year, Brennen became Zip Co’s chief growth officer.

Writing on LinkedIn, Brennen said:

“The cat’s out of the bag: Say hello to Archie – a new acceleration partner for the next generation of fintech disruptors, launching today!”

He explained that the new business provides fintech startups with the experience, expertise and toolkits to get them into growth.

“Instead of fees, we opt for equity stakes in the businesses we partner with, so our interest to succeed matches theirs. In exchange, we invest our intellectual capital, go-to-market and growth expertise, along with the highly-prized Archie Network.”

Joining Brennen on the Archie leadership team are:

Anthony Thomson, chair; Tommy Mermelshtayn, head of strategy; Richard McCandless, chief operating officer; Paul Pester and Fawaz H Zu’bi.