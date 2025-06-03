Stan Extends Multi-Year Partnership With Sony Pictures Television

Stan has announced it has extended its multi-year strategic content partnership with Sony Pictures Television, securing Stan a brand new exclusive slate of first-run premium scripted drama. The expanded deal will see the extension of hit Stan exclusives and will also bring an extensive catalogue of iconic Sony Pictures Television series and global blockbuster films to Stan.

This major multi-year agreement with Sony Pictures Television reinforces Stan’s commitment to bringing the best in international film and television to subscribers, delivering a suite of outstanding content from one of Hollywood’s biggest studios.

“Stan’s multi-year partnership with Sony Pictures Television ensures we continue to bring exclusive premium content from around the globe to our subscribers. As Australia’s only locally owned and operated premium streaming service, we’re proud to work with world-class partners like Sony to deliver compelling, first-run series that resonate with our audiences. From Outlander: Blood of My Blood to Breaking Bad, Sony Pictures’ a leader in exceptional storytelling and has long been a valued and important partner of Stan. This agreement further strengthens our slate and reinforces our commitment to providing Australians with access to the best entertainment, right here at home,” said Nine managing director, streaming and broadcast, Amanda Laing.

“Through our decade-long strategic alliance with Stan, the platform has been able to deliver Sony Pictures’ premium entertainment to viewers. We are committed to this fruitful collaboration and look forward to bringing audiences more world-class storytelling and what we believe will be one of the most talked-about series launches Australia has seen in years,” said Sony Pictures’ SVP, Distribution, APAC, Adam Herr.

Sony Pictures’ co-heads of Distribution, Australia and New Zealand Carolyn Ozkoseoglu and Julia Salter said: “We are thrilled to be extending our strategic collaboration with Stan which will continue to support them in their ambition to bring Australian audiences some of the most compelling scripted content coming out of the US right now.”

This new agreement will see the exclusive premiere of a number of first-run premium dramas including Outlander: Blood of My Blood, an epic tale of love, legacy and longing, and the highly anticipated prequel to the global sensation, premiering August 9.

From the team behind Outlander, the ten-episode cinematic drama features an entirely new cast, including Hermione Cornfield, Jeremy Irvine, Harriet Slater and Jamie Roy. Set against the backdrop of the Scottish Highlands, Outlander: Blood of My Blood follows the love story of two couples: Julia Moriston (Corfield) and Henry Beauchamp (Irvine) as well as Ellen MacKenzie (Slater) and Brian Fraser (Roy), the parents of leading couple Claire and Jamie from Outlander. From the war-torn battlefields of WWI to the sweeping Scottish Highlands of 18th century Scotland, Outlander: Blood of My Blood brings two new love stories filled with loyalty, passion and desire, as the young couples defy the forces that seek to tear them apart.

Other premium dramas coming soon to Stan include The Miniature Wife, a dramedy examining the power (im)balances between spouses, starring Elizabeth Banks (The Hunger Games) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) as Lindy and Les, who battle each other for supremacy after a technological accident induces the ultimate relationship crisis; and American Hostage, starring Jon Hamm (The Morning Show) and based on the true story of Fred Heckman, a beloved local radio reporter who is thrust into the middle of a life-or-death crisis when a hostage-taker demands to be interviewed on his popular radio news program.

The agreement also includes iconic Sony Pictures Television series The Good Doctor, The Nanny and Dawson’s Creek, alongside series S.W.A.T and The Goldberg’s, and sees the extension of streaming rights for Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. Additionally, the collaboration includes an extensive catalogue of global fan favourite films from Sony Pictures Entertainment’s robust and diverse library, including Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, Where the Crawdads Sing, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire and Anyone But You. These new titles will accompany the suite of premium content from Sony Pictures Television already available to Stan subscribers, including Twisted Metal, Red Eye, This City is Ours, and many more.