Spotlight On Sponsors: World Surfing League Locks In World-First Alcohol Free Beer Sponsor

Welcome back to B&T’s Spotlight on Sponsors series, where we break down all the major sponsorship news from inside the sporting world. After a short (month-long) hiatus, we are back, bringing you all the sponsorship news you might have missed.

So, let’s dive in!

Corona Cero x World Surf League

Corona Cero, the award-winning no-alcohol beer brand, proudly announces a new four-year partnership with the World Surf League (WSL). This marks the league’s first-ever global partnership with a no-alcohol beer brand, building on its eight-year partnership with Corona. Together, Corona Cero and WSL will bring more choice for athletes and fans while embracing the laid-back spirit that defines both surfing and the Corona brand ethos.

Following Corona Cero’s triple-digit volume growth in 2024, the WSL partnership reinforces the brand’s commitment to moderation, relaxation, and celebration.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Corona (@corona)

“Surfing is more than just a sport-it’s a lifestyle that embraces balance, nature, and the importance of unwinding,” said Clarissa Pantoja, Global VP of Corona. “This partnership between the WSL and Corona Cero is a unique opportunity that provides more choices for athletes and fans at events, while also allowing the brand to enhance moments of relaxation and enjoyment for everyone involved.”

Kicking off with the MEO Rip Curl Pro in Portugal Presented by Corona Cero, surfers and fans of legal drinking age will have the chance to enjoy Corona Cero during the surfing action.

During the WSL Championship Tour (CT), Corona Cero will be integrated throughout most of WSL’s premier events, delivering broadcast innovations, digital content, and immersive activations designed to bring fans closer to the action. The brand will also implement its Relaxation Clause in all WSL athlete contracts, a commitment Corona launched in 2024 that ensures all its partnered athletes – including WSL surfers Gabriel Medina and Tatiana Weston Webb – have dedicated time to relax and unwind as part of their contracts.

“We’re thrilled to expand our long-standing global relationship with the Corona brand and to welcome Corona Cero to the WSL. We celebrate the addition of Corona Cero to the Tour, and their ongoing support of professional surfing,” said Ryan Crosby, WSL CEO. “Together we share a passion for the beach, adventure, and sustainability. This relationship touches all aspects of the sport and our shared athletes. We look forward to continuing this global partnership for years to come.”

Bundaberg Rum x NRL

Bundaberg Rum (or Bundy as it’s known to its mates) and the NRL have announced the extension of their great partnership for another four years as the 2025 season gets underway. Having been a sponsor of Australia’s most popular sporting code for the last eight years, Bundy will continue to be the NRL’s Exclusive Official Dark Spirit and Alcoholic Ginger Beer, taking the current partnership to 12 years. Bundy will continue to be the naming rights sponsor of NRL Super Saturday and the NRL Captain’s Challenge across both the men’s and women’s competitions. Footy fans can expect more incredible in-game activations throughout the season including at marquee events like Magic Round, the State of Origin series and the Grand Final. “I’m thrilled to confirm the extension of our partnership with the NRL. Rugby league and Bundy are both at the heart of so much of Aussie culture, you bring these two together, and it’s a match made in heaven,” said Hayden Abercrombie, Bundaberg Rum marketing manager. “The NRL is an incredible partner that connects so strongly with Bundy’s heartland and our core values align seamlessly, at the heart of both we strive to build community and celebrate mateship. “We’re going to make our two brilliant naming rights properties – Super Saturday and Captain’s Challenge – even bigger which is going to give us unrivalled visibility with punters throughout the season. “The partnership also gives us an invaluable asset to leverage in pubs, bars and off-premise liquor store retailers across the country, offering consumers the chance to access some incredible value adds and prizes that will get them even closer to the game. This partnership means we can continue to enhance the match day experience in a way that only Bundy can, and I can’t wait!” “Bundaberg Rum has been a loyal partner of rugby league for many years. We look forward to working together on creating great experiences for our fans,” said NRL CEO Andrew Abdo.

Belvedere x Formula 1

Formula 1 has welcomed Moët Hennessy’s luxury spirit, Belvedere, as the sport’s first-ever Official Vodka Partner.

Marking Belvedere’s debut in global sports, the collaboration unites two brands known for their heritage, excellence, and relentless pursuit of exceptional performance. Together, Formula 1 and Belvedere will craft exclusive experiences, offering fans an unforgettable taste of an F1 race.

The partnership will kick off in Australia, where Belvedere will host an Official After Party for the FORMULA 1 LOUIS VUITTON AUSTRALIAN GRAND PRIX 2025—a high-profile event set to redefine luxury entertainment and nightlife, featuring some of the world’s most renowned DJs.

Throughout the season, Belvedere Vodka will also be served in premium hospitality spaces, including Paddock Club and the F1 Garage, enhancing the electric atmosphere of the circuit.

“Formula 1 has always been the symbol of prestige, adrenaline and spectacle, which is why we are so thrilled to welcome Belvedere as our first Official Vodka Partner. Together we share the same dedication to quality and the pursuit of exclusive moments. This announcement once again confirms the strong connection with LVMH, consolidated by a decade-long partnership. Their willingness to fully embrace the spirit of Formula 1 excites us and makes us proud of this partnership,” said Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1.

“I am immensely proud of the partnership between Belvedere and Formula 1. Our mutual dedication to innovation, expertise, and precision naturally aligns our brands, creating a truly exceptional alliance. In the high-octane world of Formula 1®, where milliseconds forge legends and engines roar with untamed energy, Belvedere Vodka arrives not just as a partner, but as the embodiment of the festivities and the entertainment. Formula 1 isn’t just about speed; it’s about spectacle. And where there’s a race, there will be always a reason to honour the excitement of the sport, from off track to beyond,” said Francois-Xavier Desplancke, president and CEO of Belvedere Vodka.

Mediapro Asia x Kooyong Classic

The iconic Kooyong Classic is making a triumphant return, bringing world-class tennis action back to Melbourne in 2026.

In a major development, the Kooyong Classic has announced a long-term partnership with Mediapro Asia, ushering in a new era for the historic tournament. This collaboration aims to expand the event’s global reach and elevate the fan experience, reinforcing its status as a premier lead-up to the Australian Open.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SBS Sport (@sbssportau)

Renowned for its rich legacy of hosting top-ranked players, the Kooyong Classic offers an intimate and unique viewing experience. The Kooyong Lawn Tennis Club, considered the spiritual home of tennis in Australia, has previously hosted the Australian Open and legendary Davis Cup ties.

The partnership will take the tournament to new heights. With expertise in event management and marketing, Mediapro will enhance live broadcasting, digital engagement, and innovative fan experiences worldwide.

Under Armour x Mark Nawaqanitawase

Global athletic performance brand and Sports House, Under Armour has extended its partnership with dual-code sensation Mark Nawaqanitawase for another two years. The extension reinforces Under Armour’s commitment to supporting world-class athletes at every stage of their careers – both on and off the field.

Joining the Under Armour family in 2023, Mark embodies the brand’s core values of performance, ambition and excellence. From representing the Wallabies in 11 Tests and making his mark in international sevens to now stepping into his first full National Rugby League (NRL) season with the Sydney Roosters, Mark’s journey is a testament to his adaptability and determination.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Under Armour Australia (@underarmourau)

As he gears up for his first full season with the Sydney Roosters, Under Armour will keep supporting him with the best-in-class performance gear, including the UA Magnetico Elite 4 boots, designed for precision and agility. With his natural athleticism and drive to succeed, Mark is poised to be a standout player in the NRL, and Under Armour is proud to stand by him during this defining moment in his career.

“Mark is the definition of an athlete who pushes boundaries, embraces challenges and rises to the occasion. His journey from rugby union to the NRL is a testament to his versatility and determination – qualities that align perfectly with Under Armour’s relentless pursuit of performance. We’re excited to stand beside him as he takes on this new chapter, ensuring he has the best gear and support to dominate on the field and inspire the next generation of athletes,” said Fernando Reani, Under Armour’s managing director for Australia and New Zealand.

Reflecting on his journey with Under Armour, Nawaqanitawase said: “The past two years with Under Armour have been incredible, and their belief in me has played a huge role in my growth as an athlete. Their support goes beyond just the gear – it’s about pushing me to be my best and helping me perform at the highest level. Stepping into the NRL is a huge moment for me, and I couldn’t ask for a better partner to have in my corner. I’m pumped to continue this journey with Under Armour as I take on this next challenge.”

Mark’s transition to the NRL strengthens Under Armour’s strategic vision in Australian team sports. Through its joint venture with ISC, the brand is deepening its footprint in rugby league and other team sports codes in Australia, reinforcing its commitment to equipping the next generation of elite athletes with performance-driven innovation.

Adora Fertility x Sydney Swans

Adora Fertility has announced a new corporate partnership with the Sydney Swans marking the first time an Australian fertility provider has partnered with an AFL team.

Adora will be an Official Partner of the Swans for the 2025 and 2026 AFL seasons in a partnership aimed at raising awareness of infertility and breaking down the stigmas associated with trying to conceive.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adora Fertility (@adorafertility)

“We’re excited to be supporting one of Australia’s most loved and respected sporting teams and we believe that this partnership will open up conversations in households across Australia about infertility and the availability of low-cost treatment options like Adora,” said Vanessa Ferguson, CEO of Adora Fertility.

“Our mission is to make the chance of growing a family more affordable for every Australian and this marketing partnership gives us a platform to raise awareness of our services and as a brand we can see a strong alignment with the Swans,” she said.

“There is a strong sense of family amongst players and fans and we’re looking forward to utilising this marketing partnership to showcase the success stories of our patients and their journeys.”

Sydney Swans CEO Tom Harley said the club is proud to be partnering with Adora Fertility. “Adora Fertility is a well-respected company that helps Australians achieve their dreams of growing a family, so we are thrilled to welcome them to our Swans family,” Harley said.

“Adora’s focus on family and accessibility aligns with our values here at the Swans, as we strive to be a place where everyone feels welcome and included. We look forward to working together to bring this partnership to life.”

As well as being the official fertility partner, Adora will also be the club’s official pride partner aiming to foster open discussions around fertility and donor options with the LGBTQIA+ community.

“This partnership gives us an incredible opportunity to bring fertility conversations to the forefront, whether it’s helping LGBTQIA+ individuals and couples explore their family-building options or supporting AFL players in understanding their fertility health during and after their playing careers,” said Ferguson.

“We are dedicated and excited to be promoting an environment that encourages inclusivity, support, and breaking down stigma,” she said.

The partnership will run for two years and will see Adora Fertility involved in Sydney Swans Pride initiatives, the Mardi Gras parade, community events, and education programs.

This partnership sets a new benchmark in AFL sponsorships, bringing fertility health into mainstream sports conversations and ensuring everyone has the knowledge and resources to make informed decisions about their reproductive health.

Airtasker x Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

Airtasker has announced that it will be an official team partner of Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team (VCARB) in 2025, entering the world of motorsport like no brand before it, by celebrating the individuals behind the scenes of the VCARB team.

This partnership makes Airtasker the first brand to shine a spotlight on the unsung heroes of Formula One through VCARB. From the factory to the track, the pit crew to the engineers, the airtasker will give them the platform to showcase what it takes to drive a team to success in the background.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Airtasker AU & NZ (@airtasker)

Airtasker’s mission has always championed the power of people—their skills, their grit, and the hard work that keeps the world moving. This mission aligns with VCARB, and both brands will collaborate to bring those behind the Team’s success into the limelight. Airtasker will provide VCARB with access to an almost limitless range of services—because in the high-stakes world of F1, every task matters when it comes to winning.

“As an Aussie startup, we are super proud to be entering Formula One™ through our partnership with Visa Cash App Racing Bulls, as we scale Airtasker around the world. This partnership is an awesome way to celebrate the incredibly talented people behind the scenes at VCARB who – like Taskers in the Airtasker community – who have incredible skills and help people get almost any task done,” said Tim Fung, CEO and Founder of Airtasker.

“When we met the team at VCARB we instantly knew there was incredible alignment and fell in love with their playful and creativity-first approach to winning as well as the opportunity to speak to their dynamic, unconventional and tech-savvy fanbase. VCARB totally aligns with Airtasker and our relentless drive to build the world’s most trusted marketplace to buy and sell local services – all while keeping things positive and having fun along the way.”

“Welcoming Airtasker as an official team partner has been an exciting milestone for the team,” said Peter Bayer, CEO of Visa Cash App Racing Bulls. “Formula One is often celebrated for its on-track spectacle, but there’s so much happening behind the scenes that this partnership will unveil. It’s the expertise and dedication of the entire community that brings our team together, and we’re excited to shine a well-deserved spotlight on their incredible contributions that make this worldwide event possible.”

In line with Airtasker’s mission to support the VCARB team members whose efforts aren’t seen by the public but are the reason the car makes it to the track, Airtasker is taking center stage on essential race-day kit, including garage tool storage, HVAC air dryers, front and rear jacks, pit crew uniforms, helmets, sleeves, race suits, and pack-up team shirts—putting the brand in front of a global audience of 903 million. This move builds upon Airtasker’s international expansion, building on its $51 million investment in media partnerships across Australia, the UK, and the US in 2024.

Hawke’s Brewing Co x NSW Waratahs

Hawke’s Lager has signed on to become the official beer sponsor of the NSW Waratahs for the 2025 season. In celebration of this partnership, the brewing company offered two double passes to the NSW Waratahs vs. Western Force match at Allianz Stadium on Saturday, 8th March.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NSW Waratahs (@nswwaratahs)

Mars Wrigley x Western Bulldogs

The Western Bulldogs and Mars Wrigley have announced a three-year partnership extension. The extension will see Ballarat’s showpiece AFL, sporting, and events venue continue to be known as Mars Stadium until at least the end of 2027.

Over the next three years, the Bulldogs and Mars Wrigley will offer bespoke match-day and inner sanctum experiences and initiatives for members of the Ballarat community, while an increased investment will see local community heroes and sporting clubs around the region thrive through a range of new initiatives; the first to be revealed in the coming weeks.

This latest partnership renewal between the Western Bulldogs, the City of Ballarat, and Mars Wrigley will mark 10 years of an ongoing commitment to giving back and helping grow the Ballarat sporting and events community.

“Since 2017, Mars Stadium has become our second home for our AFL and AFLW teams, so this extended partnership with Mars Wrigley and the City of Ballarat will see us continue to strengthen our connection within the region,” Bulldogs chief commercial and strategy officer, Kon Karavias, said.

“The atmosphere at all three of our Mars Stadium games last year was really special. Ballarat is now our third largest postcode of members, and we are excited to continue delivering amazing experiences for our members, fans and the wider Ballarat community across the next three years”.

“It’s an honour to sponsor such an iconic and important part of the local Ballarat community, as well as deepen our association with the Western Bulldogs,” said Xavier Shortal – sales director, Mars Wrigley Australia.

“This sponsorship signifies Mars Wrigley’s commitment to the great city of Ballarat, which has been an important part of our history for more than 40 years, producing our iconic confectionary brands, including Mars, Snickers, Maltesers, M&M’s and Pods,” added Shortal.

“We’re thrilled to be using this sponsorship to give back to the local community, including launching a number of new community initiatives that we’ll proudly be working to deliver alongside the Western Bulldogs.”

MyPlace x Eagles

West Coast Eagles members are set to benefit from the Club’s partnership with another proud and successful Western Australian organisation, MyPlace. Established in Perth in 1990, four years after the Eagles, MyPlace has grown to become a market leader in the air conditioning and smart home technology sector.

As a Platinum Partner of the Club, MyPlace’s branding will feature on the back of West Coast’s AFL guernseys, media polo sleeves and media wall, as well as matchday signage and across the Club’s digital platforms.

“On behalf of the West Coast Eagles, I’m thrilled to welcome MyPlace as a Platinum Partner,” CEO Don Pyke said. “There are clear synergies between the West Coast Eagles and MyPlace, with both rapidly growing from start-up organisations into industry leaders who better the lives of many in our community.

“We are also excited for our members, who can benefit from this partnership with exclusive offers from MyPlace to help combat the summer heat and rising cost of living.”

Designed and manufactured by Advantage Air in Perth suburb Canning Vale, MyPlace transforms ordinary homes into smart homes, making everyday life easier, more comfortable and more affordable.

The energy-efficient MyPlaceIQ systems can provide up to 46 per cent savings on ducted air-conditioning running costs over a 12-month period.

MyPlace managing director David Devoy said joining the West Coast Eagles as a Platinum Partner was a no-brainer. “This partnership aligns two iconic Australian brands that are committed to giving back to the community,” Devoy said. “We are proudly WA born and bred, and have grown to a national outfit, delivering energy efficient, affordable smart home air conditioning and home smarts technology to Australian households.

“We are excited to be part of the national game and represent the home team across the country.”