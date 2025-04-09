Spotlight On Sponsors: AFL Invests In Mental Health With New Charity Partners

Welcome back to B&T’s Spotlight on Sponsors series, where we break down all the major sponsorship news from inside the sporting world.

It’s been a big week in sport, so let’s dive in!

Headspace & Disaster Relief Australia x AFL

The AFL has announced National Youth Mental Health Foundation headspace and disaster preparedness, relief and recovery organisation Disaster Relief Australia (DRA) will become official charity partners of the AFL.

headspace and Disaster Relief Australia will join the AFL as part of its corporate social responsibility program for the next three years, joining existing charity partner FightMND.

Through the corporate social responsibility program, the AFL works closely with its charity partners throughout the year to highlight the positive impact they make in communities across the country, from grassroots to the elite.

Announcing the partnership at Marvel Stadium, AFL CEO Andrew Dillon said it was important to align with partners who have a shared commitment to the community.

“The AFL is delighted to welcome headspace and Disaster Relief Australia as official charity partners as we continue to work together to support the broader community.

“The health of our elite AFL and AFLW competitions is directly related to the health of our grassroots football community. Both headspace and DRA’s commitment to working in and supporting local communities across the country is part of the reason we’re excited to have them on board for the next three years,” Dillon said.

“We know mental health remains one of the biggest challenges facing our football communities and have seen the recent devastating impact natural disasters can have on people, both on and off the field.

“We look forward to working with our new charity partners headspace and DRA, along with our longstanding partner FightMND, and use our collective platforms to promote their integral work.”

Working in 169 community centres across the country, headspace’s early intervention mental health services for young people has already had a significant impact in the AFL’s talent pathway programs and as a mental health and wellbeing program delivery partner.

headspace CEO Jason Trethowan said the partnership with the AFL is an important step in supporting young Australian’s mental health.

“headspace is incredibly grateful to come on-board as one of the official charity partners of the AFL. The AFL does so much in promoting help-seeking and reducing the stigma around mental ill-health and through this partnership, we look forward to helping even more young Australians feel supported and access the help they need,” Mr Trethowan said.

“Footy clubs are often the heartbeat of local communities — they play a crucial role in connecting young people to their communities, and we know that staying active and socially connected is vital for good mental health. Today’s partnership announcement between headspace and the AFL is a further step towards improving the mental health of all young Australians.”

Serving Australia in disaster preparedness, relief and recovery, Disaster Relief Australia unites the skills and experience of veterans and other dedicated volunteers to bring help and hope to those in need. Working with the AFL in 2024 with on the ground corporate volunteering days, DRA also supports veterans and works closely with a number of AFL clubs to support local communities recovering from disaster.

Disaster Relief Australia CEO Dave Smith said the partnership would help DRA increase its support to assist more Australian communities recover from disaster.

“As the frequency and intensity of disasters increases, partnerships with organisations such as the AFL are essential in our ongoing ability to serve Australian communities with preparedness and recovery.

“We have almost 5,500 volunteers nationwide, but we know there are thousands more Australians who are ready and willing to help when disasters strike. Through this partnership, Disaster Relief Australia can support more people to do this as and when required with maximum effect. The benefits of volunteering in such a way expand beyond simply helping the community. There is a significant, positive and proven impact on the wellbeing of those who help,” Smith said.

“We look forward to working alongside the AFL, its community clubs, staff and volunteers to help Australian communities recover more quickly from disaster.”

Sydney Roosters x Coinstash

Coinstash has announced a major sponsorship with the Sydney Roosters for the 2025 NRL season.

The partnership means NRL fans will soon see the popular crypto brand prominently displayed on team brand assets, including the Roosters’ official media polo worn by coaching staff and players, and across LED signage at Allianz Stadium during home games. Coinstash and the Sydney Roosters will also collaborate on fan-focused promotions and match-day activations, designed to educate supporters about cryptocurrency and introduce them to exclusive offers and experiences.

The announcement comes as Coinstash celebrates reaching a significant growth milestone, recently surpassing AUD $1.3 billion in total trading volume, with trading volumes growing over 300% between Q4 2023 and Q4 2024. This impressive growth reflects the wider mainstream adoption of digital assets, with record numbers of Australians integrating cryptocurrencies into their investment portfolios.

Coinstash co-founder and CEO Ting Wang said the sponsorship is a strategic step aligned with the company’s broader mission of bringing cryptocurrency into the financial mainstream:

“Partnering with the Sydney Roosters gives us a powerful platform to connect directly with Australians who love their sport and are increasingly curious about cryptocurrency. As we surpass important growth milestones, collaborations like these allow Coinstash to make crypto investing more accessible, relatable, and integrated into everyday life.”

Sydney Roosters COO Jarrod Johnstone welcomed the partnership as an innovative step forward for the club.

“Coinstash is an impressive Australian success story, and we’re delighted to welcome them into the Roosters family. We believe their forward-looking approach to finance and digital assets will resonate strongly with our supporters, and we look forward to creating exciting fan experiences together during the upcoming NRL season,” said Johnstone.

Coinstash was founded in 2017, providing Australians with a secure and easy-to-use platform to buy, sell, and manage a broad range of cryptocurrencies. The platform, often the first in the world to list emerging tokens like TRUMP and MELANIA, has a catalogue of over 1,000 digital assets and a rapidly expanding customer base, positioning itself as the go-to cryptocurrency exchange for both seasoned investors and newcomers alike.

Gilbert x British & Irish Lions Tour

Rugby Australia and the British & Irish Lions have announced Gilbert as the official and exclusive match ball supplier for the Lions’ 2025 Tour of Australia. Gilbert will also continue its long-standing role as the official ball and protective wear supplier for the Wallabies.

This renewed partnership further cements Gilbert’s status as the leading rugby ball brand in the world, trusted by top-tier international teams and the most prestigious men’s and women’s competitions globally.

As part of the agreement, Gilbert will continue to provide its world-class match balls and industry-leading protective gear to the Wallabies.

Founded in 1823 and celebrating its 200th anniversary last year, Gilbert boasts a rich heritage. William Gilbert crafted some of the very first rugby balls for Rugby School—where legend has it William Webb Ellis first ran with the ball, sparking the birth of the game.

Today, Gilbert’s iNNOVO match ball remains the ball of choice for elite players and competitions worldwide. The iconic coloured Gilbert ellipse trims, now a signature of the brand, continue to boost visibility and fan engagement.

To mark the upcoming Tour, Gilbert has created a special range of official licensed balls. The commemorative Series Ball will be available for fans around the world when it launches next month.

“We’re thrilled Gilbert are on board for what’s going to be an absolutely outstanding British & Irish Lions Series down under, with the visitors playing nine matches across six cities over six weeks,” said Rugby Australia CEO Phil Waugh.

“The Gilbert ball has been at the centre of so many of our sport’s most celebrated moments and it’s only fitting that it will be again later this year in Australia.”

“We are delighted to be renewing our successful relationship with the British & Irish Lions and the Wallabies,” said Gilbert Rugby Commercial CEO, Richard Gray.

“This represents a ringing endorsement of the Gilbert match ball and the wider brand strength and service we offer to the world’s best players.

“We are excited to see the wonderful official match ball in action – Lions tours are always such a wonderful occasion and a fantastic opportunity for us to engage new fans – we are confident rugby fans across the World will enjoy the official ball design.”

“Gilbert have been key part of The British & Irish Lions story and I am delighted that iconic balls will once again be used throughout the Series,” said British & Irish Lions CEO Ben Calveley.

“A Lions Tour is about bringing together the best of the best – and that is true in every area. The very best players and coaches need the best equipment and it is great that, together with Rugby Australia, we both have Gilbert on our side.”

ID Collective x Chobani x Melbourne Marathon Festival & Great Ocean Road Marathon

iD Collective has announced, for the second consecutive year, its appointment by Chobani Fit to lead event sponsorship and foster continued growth through Nike Melbourne Marathon Festival and Great Ocean Road Marathon activations.

With a hugely successful campaign in 2024, iD Collective led event sponsorship for Chobani Fit at Nike Melbourne Marathon Festival, delivering custom-built structures to encapsulate and replicate Chobani Fit products. This included a pop-up Chobani Fit Yogurt Bar – from which 33,000 yogurt pots were handed out to the public – along with a Chobani Fit Finish Line with detailed branding and graphic design.

The custom-built finish line provided a variety of opportunities for media coverage through an open photo booth activation.

With a reputation for providing high quality and nutritional products, Chobani Fit has chosen iD Collective to drive a strategic event sponsorship campaign for Victoria’s Great Ocean Road Marathon in May and Nike Melbourne Marathon Festival in October.

iD Collective will leverage their expertise and experience to increase brand visibility and awareness in 2025, driving more premium offerings than ever before. Featuring large scale activations that target boosting socialisation and community participation, this year is set to be the biggest yet.

“We are thrilled to be working with Chobani Fit for the second consecutive year,” said Amanda Booth, executive director of iD Collective.

“Our activation strategy fuses creative design and innovation with strategic execution, and we are excited to showcase the unique qualities of Chobani Fit, whilst promoting brand visibility and participation within the community.”

