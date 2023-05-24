Spotify Reportedly Developing AI Tech To Voice Podcast Ads

Spotify is reportedly developing technology that would harness AI to read adverts in the voice of the host.

According to American sports writer and podcast host Bill Simmons, Spotify is developing the tech that would use the host’s voice to read ads, without the host actually having to read and record the copy.

Speaking on The Bill Simmons Podcast, “There is going to be a way to use my voice for the ads. You have to obviously give the approval for the voice, but it opens up, from an advertising standpoint, all these different great possibilities for you.”

He said that the ads would open up new interactive opportunities for podcasters and brands. Ads could be geo-targeted for local events or created ads in different languages for maximum effectiveness.

He also added that “I don’t think Spotify is going to get mad at me for this” before sharing the information. Though considering that Spotify acquired The Ringer in 2020, which hosts The Bill Simmons Podcast, Simmons might be receiving a summons from his boss soon.

When reached for comment by TechCrunch, Spotify would not confirm or deny the feature’s development.

“We’re always working to enhance the Spotify experience and test new offerings that benefit creators, advertisers and users,” a Spotify spokesperson told TechCrunch.

“The AI landscape is evolving quickly and Spotify, which has a long history of innovation, is exploring a wide array of applications, including our hugely popular AI DJ feature. There has been a 500 per cent increase in the number of daily podcast episodes discussing AI over the past month including the conversation between Derek Thompson and Bill Simmons. Advertising represents an interesting canvas for future exploration, but we don’t have anything to announce at this time.”

Clearly, Spotify is at least thinking about the implications that AI could have for advertising within its podcasts. It has already introduced an AI DJ that can turn playlists into more interactive radio show-esque experiences for users. We’ll keep our ears to the ground for any further news.