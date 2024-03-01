Spotify Expands Content Marketing Efforts To Include FORTUNE-TELLING
Is your partner about to propose? Will you end up rich? Should you move to a ranch in California? There all the questions we want to know the answer to, and now we can get the answer from an unlikely source: Spotify.
In an unlikely twist of fate (get it?) Spotify has now launched Spotify’s Song Psychic which it says will help answer all the “burning questions” you have about your life.
The audio streaming platform introduced the offering saying “life’s full of little mysteries, and sometimes the most fun way to tackle them is with a bit of cosmic guidance. Spotify is ready to take you on a journey of enlightenment with Song Psychic, a new, mystical music experience”.
Listeners have the chance to choose from a selection of pre-populated questions relating to nine topics, ranging from ‘My Future’ to ‘Life’s Greatest Mysteries’.
Spotify’s Song Psychic will then select the perfect song to answer the question, with users then able to share the results on social media.
Rapper and singer-songwriter Baby Tate got a sneak preview of the feature. “I love when my favorite apps launch new interactive programs, especially ones that let me ask silly questions like “Should I go to clown school?” Baby Tate shared. “It gave me an amazing answer: my song ‘Yasss Queen.’ It’s so chaotic but SO good. I can’t wait to ask Song Psychic more silly questions and see what songs I’m recommended!”
Spotify listeners have created nearly 250,000 psychic-related playlists globally on the app.
Some of the most popular songs added to those playlists include:
Rhiannon by Fleetwood Mac
telepatía by Kali Uchis
Stargirl Interlude by The Weeknd, Lana Del Rey
Cosmic Love by Florence + The Machine
Space Song by Beach House
Crystal by Stevie Nicks
When it comes to using listener’s data to create highly personalised engagement offerings, Spotify is ahead of the game.
Spotify Wrap is one of the most hotly-anticipated events of the year – it is when Spotify listeners get to see what they (and everyone else) has been listening to.
