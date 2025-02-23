Sportsbet Brings ‘Gronk’ Down Under For Sportsbet Blue Diamond Stakes Day

Sportsbet has brought four-time Super Bowl champion Rob ‘Gronk’ Gronkowski to Australia, with the NFL legend making an appearance at Caulfield Racecourse on 24 February for Sportsbet Blue Diamond Stakes Day.

Spectators had front-row seats to watch at the Sportsbet activation which featured a half-sized NFL field, with fans treated to activities alongside Aussie sporting stars including Mason Cox, Sam Darcy and Josh Weddle.

Rob wasn’t the only Gronkowski to feature on Sportsbet Blue Diamond Stakes Day, with ‘Gronkowski’ featuring in Race 2. The horse finished last, however, Rob was cheering it on from the Sportsbet activation on the home straight.

“It’s great to be here for Sportsbet Blue Diamond Stakes Day, but also great to be here to bring awareness to the game of football in America. It’s an honour to meet NFL fans here, I didn’t realise it was this big this far across the world. I’m hoping Sportsbet brings me back out for that NFL game [in Melbourne] and we can do something special,” Gronkowski said.

The activation forms part of Sportsbet’s five-year partnership with the Melbourne Racing Club (MRC).

“Sportsbet is always looking for ways to innovate and we’re excited to bring new ideas to life as part of our partnership with the MRC. To have a superstar like Rob Gronkowski trackside at Caulfield is a great example of our commitment to create new on-track experiences and follows on from our Volk’s Deli activation on Sportsbet Caulfield Cup Day last year,” Yuta Kobayashi, Head of Brand, Advertising, and PR at Sportsbet added.