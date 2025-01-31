Special PR Expands Experiential Offering With New Head Of Brand Experience

Special PR has appointed Jessica McColl as its new head of brand experience.

Bringing over two decades of creative and experiential expertise, McColl will lead the agency’s experiential division, working with an impressive roster of clients, including Moët Hennessy, Tourism New Zealand, Restaurant Brands, and Jaguar Land Rover.

Special PR managing director Kelly Grindle highlighted the agency’s recent shift toward immersive, brand-led experiences that forge deeper consumer connections.

“Last year, we were determined to create bigger, better and bolder campaigns that brought the consumers to the heart of the experience and challenged the way they interact and think about brands. This proved wildly successful with the likes of the KFC Gravy Train, Tiger Venue Veterans, and Pizza Hut’s 50th Buffet.

“We’re excited to continue growing and expanding our experiential offering with Jessica at the helm. Her proven capabilities and creative outlook bring a fresh perspective to our clients”.

“In many ways, it feels like I have come full circle – I supported Special on brand experiences and activations over a decade ago, supporting on campaigns like ‘Play The Bridge’ for 2Degrees and Smirnoff Night Projects. Now I’m thrilled to build a robust brand experience and activation offering working alongside the existing team and suppliers,” said McColl.

Her appointment marks a strategic move for Special PR as it continues to push the boundaries of experiential marketing, cementing its reputation as a leader in the space.