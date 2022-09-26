“Sound System From Lowes!” King Kyle Slams The AFL’s Grand Final Half-Time Show

ARN’s Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O both shared how unimpressed they were with the sound quality during AFL’s halftime show in honour of the grand final.

It’s a tough day for Sydney Swan supporters after the Swans got thumped by Geelong’s cats by 81 points. But, Sandilands and Jackie O were more focused on the sound quality than the game.

During this morning’s radio show, they both agreed that they loved Robbie Williams’s widely praised performance as the opening act for the game.

They both discussed how by the time half-time rolled around, the sound quality was worse. The half-time show featured Aussie rock bands Temper Trap with Budjerah and Ngaiire, and Goanna alongside Shane Howard, Christine Anu, Emma Donovan, Tasman Keith and William Barton and The Australian Girls Choir.

It also featured DJ G Flip.

Jackie O said: “‘Why do they sound so bad when they perform at those games? I don’t get it?” She also suggested she thought something may have gone wrong with the sound system.

Sandilands theorised that Williams simply had a better sound guy and said: “Whoever’s controlling the sound desk if you’re Robbie Williams’ sound guy, you’re one of the best in the world.

“If you’re G Flip or Temper Trap, or whoever these clowns are, you’ve barely got someone from Brashs coming on… That’s how sh#t those sound guys are.”

Sandilands also remarked that the half-time medley sounded like a “sound system from Lowes.”