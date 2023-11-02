Sona Iliffe-Moon Appointed Chief Communications Officer At Yahoo

Yahoo has announced the appointment of Sona Iliffe-Moon (lead image) as chief communications officer.

Iliffe-Moon brings over 20 years of experience leading strategic consumer, crisis, and corporate communications for iconic brands including Facebook, Instagram, Nestle, Toyota, and, most recently, Lyft.

Iliffe-Moon’s appointment follows several recent key hires including Tressie Lieberman as chief marketing officer and Ryan Spoon as president of Yahoo Sports.

“Sona has a proven track record in elevating influential brands, and we look forward to welcoming her to Yahoo at a pivotal inflection point in the company’s history. As Yahoo charts a new path forward and our story continues to unfold, Sona will be instrumental in shaping our narrative and sharing it with the world,” said Jim Lanzone, CEO of Yahoo.

Reporting directly to Lanzone, Iliffe-Moon will guide all aspects of Yahoo’s global communications strategy, overseeing corporate, consumer, and internal communications. In this role, she will promote innovation across Yahoo’s products and demonstrate the brand’s evolution, leading end-to-end communications that help consumers, partners, and employees connect with Yahoo’s mission. Iliffe-Moon will partner closely with marketing to tell integrated stories at the intersection of earned and social.

“Yahoo was a huge part of my introduction to the internet, and today it remains a highly trusted guide with potential to play an even more meaningful role in people’s lives. I’m thrilled to join Jim and the rest of the executive team to help tell the story of what’s next,” said Iliffe-Moon.

Prior to joining Yahoo, Iliffe-Moon served as vice president of communications and a member of the executive leadership team at Lyft. She was responsible for communications across corporate, consumer, and policy as well as direct-to-consumer storytelling through brand social and content.

Before joining Lyft, Iliffe-Moon’s experience spanned various industries. She previously drove communications at both Facebook and Instagram, launching key products and programs including Instagram’s IGTV, Instagram Stories, Facebook Dating, Facebook Marketplace, Facebook Communities Summit, and many more.

Iliffe-Moon additionally oversaw communications across Nestlé’s beverage and international divisions, and spent nearly nine years at Toyota driving corporate and marketing communications.