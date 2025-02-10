Sod Partners With Nuttelex To Enhance Digital Experience For Aussie Plant-Based Brand

Digital agency Sod has announced Nuttelex, Aussie plant-based spread brand, as its newest client.

The agency’s approach will focus on creating a seamless digital experience with a mobile-first, responsive design that ensures Nuttelex’s growing product range is presented engagingly across all devices. The design will also prioritise inclusivity, with a user experience built to cater to a broad audience.

“Nuttelex is more than just a household name. It’s an iconic Australian brand that has championed plant-based products for nearly a century. We share the same passion for innovation and quality, and we’re excited to help bring the story to life in fresh and engaging ways. Our goal is to strengthen Nuttalex’s connection with loyal fans while also capturing the attention of new audiences looking for plant-based alternatives they can trust,” Simon Blangiardo, co-founder of Sod said.

“Nuttalex has always taken pride in our plant-based heritage, and partnering with Sod is a fantastic opportunity to share our story with an even wider audience. With their digital expertise, we’ll showcase our dedication to quality in a way that’s both visually engaging and accessible for everyone,” Nuttelex’s GM marketing manager, Lucila Braga added.

Sod’s partnership with Nuttelex comes as the agency continues to build in the FMCG sector, with a focus on delivering results-driven digital strategies.