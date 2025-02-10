AdvertisingNewsletter

Sod Partners With Nuttelex To Enhance Digital Experience For Aussie Plant-Based Brand

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read
Sod & Nuttelex

Digital agency Sod has announced Nuttelex, Aussie plant-based spread brand, as its newest client.

The agency’s approach will focus on creating a seamless digital experience with a mobile-first, responsive design that ensures Nuttelex’s growing product range is presented engagingly across all devices. The design will also prioritise inclusivity, with a user experience built to cater to a broad audience.

“Nuttelex is more than just a household name. It’s an iconic Australian brand that has championed plant-based products for nearly a century. We share the same passion for innovation and quality, and we’re excited to help bring the story to life in fresh and engaging ways. Our goal is to strengthen Nuttalex’s connection with loyal fans while also capturing the attention of new audiences looking for plant-based alternatives they can trust,” Simon Blangiardo, co-founder of Sod said.

“Nuttalex has always taken pride in our plant-based heritage, and partnering with Sod is a fantastic opportunity to share our story with an even wider audience. With their digital expertise, we’ll showcase our dedication to quality in a way that’s both visually engaging and accessible for everyone,” Nuttelex’s GM marketing manager, Lucila Braga added.

Sod’s partnership with Nuttelex comes as the agency continues to build in the FMCG sector, with a focus on delivering results-driven digital strategies.

Related posts:

  1. Initiative’s Kate O’Loughlin & Summer Treseder Join Wavemaker
  2. Bag An All-Expenses-Paid Trip To Cairns Crocodiles By Entering Yahoo Academy 2025!
  3. Liquid Death Pauses International Efforts, LinkedIn Divided
  4. Sumo’s Transformation: Reclaiming Distinction In A Crowded Australian Market
TAGGED:
Fredrika Stigell
By Fredrika Stigell
Follow:
Fredrika Stigell is the Editorial Assistant at B&T with a focus on all things culture. Fredrika is also completing a Master of Archaeology, focusing on Indigenous rock art and historical artefacts in Kakadu National Park. Previously, she worked at a heritage company helping to organise storage collections for Sydney-based historical artefacts. Fredrika majored in English during her Bachelor's and is an avid reader with a particular interest in classics and literary fiction.

Latest News

Extra_NuggetGif
Macca’s Taps Into Fandom, Asking ‘What Side Are You On?’ In New McSmart Campaign Via DDB Sydney
Accenture Joins Meta, Google In Icing DEI Policies
JOLT_77-Khyber-Pass-Road-Grafton_NZ
JOLT Celebrates 100 Screens In New Zealand Following Launch Of Data Platform Spark Intelligence
Inclusivity With Impact: Why Multicultural Media Should Be Part Of Every Mass Marketing Campaign
Register Lost your password?