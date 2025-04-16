AdvertisingNewsletter

SOCIETY Agency Unveils Charter To Ensure Its Production Is Both “Effective & Ethical”

Annike Morgan, SOCIETY purpose and creative director, ANZ.

The female-led creative communications agency, SOCIETY, has revealed its SOCIETY STUDIOS Charter to ensure its creative production is both more effective and ethical.

SOCIETY STUDIOS offers creative strategy and concepting, sound and audio, design and end-to-end production, image generation and movement will honour the Charter, which focuses on People, Planet and Projects.

Annike Morgan, SOCIETY purpose and creative director, ANZ, said: “Our Charter is focused on helping our team members proactively take actions that consider the impact of the work we are carrying out. Whether that’s ensuring our cast and crews are diverse and inclusive, our shoots and sites are carbon offset or the projects we work on are selected based on our values.

“We’re empowering our team, and any of our suppliers, to make good choices that are better for people, the environment and the future.”

The agency said the SOCIETY STUDIOS Charter is a commitment to more representative portrayals of people in any communication, better working practices that protects the planet and builds a more sustainable future, while better aligning the projects that are carried out with SOCIETY’s values – positively impacting the way in which we live, work and play.

With teams across Australia, New Zealand, and the United States SOCIETY STUDIOS is currently producing a masterbrand campaign for a well-known aged care provider, carried out across South Australia for Study Adelaide and the Department of State Development; and continued production for Woolworths and Optus across Australia.

SOCIETY STUDIOS also rolled out an integrated campaign for Optometry Australia this month, supporting its work in reducing the number of myopia cases in Aussie children.

“The Off Screens, Outside, Optometrist (OOO) campaign was produced in a way that reflects our Charter and its approach to producing exciting, and memorable campaigns. We’re not just proud of the creative result, we’re proud of the whole process.

“This production was carbon offset, cast and crew were diverse and it’s a project we wholeheartedly support, given it’s predicted 50% of Aussies will develop myopia, or short-sightedness, in the next 15 years,” continued Morgan.

SOCIETY’s client roster features organisations who value positively impacting society, including Woolworths, BIG W, Optus, Australian Education Union, Stockland, The South Australian Government, Unilever, Liptember Foundation and more.

