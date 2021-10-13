Snap Has More Advertisers On The Platform Than Ever Before
Over the last year, Snap has seen more advertisers utilising its digital platform than ever before, as advertisers use the app to connect with Gen Z and millennial consumers.
Ever since the pandemic hit, the way people shop and buy has changed due to lockdowns. It has seen advertisers move to different platforms to obtain results. Snap has become a digital platform that advertisers have been utilising as it offers a personalised experience, allowing advertisers to create their own ads, on the go.
In September, Snap appointed ex media agency boss, Danny Bass, to work hand-in-hand with advertisers to help them best leverage Snapchat to grow their business and reach Gen Z audiences at scale.
Over the past two years, Snap has morphed from a social media platform to a go-to platform for return on ad spend, launching dozens of new ad features as well as advanced targeting and measurement capabilities that drive consistent, measurable ROI.
Snap has also won over advertisers by allowing them to create ads in real-time, and serve those ads worldwide. The app has partnered locally with established brands like JD Sports and Culture Kings. Snap allows customers to place orders from advertisements without ever leaving the app. This integrated approach has proven successful with the tech-savvy Gen Z.
For example, Culture Kings saw a significant return on investment using Snapchat, particularly during the Q4 holiday shopping season in 2020. The brand saw a 1.54x increase in return ad spend across November and December 2020.
Just last week, WPP and Snap launched an Augmented Reality partnership. The AR Lab will deliver state-of-the-art marketing and commerce solutions for brands.
Snap’s general manager for APAC, Kathryn Carter, said: “The digital acceleration witnessed over the past 12 months has highlighted the need for brands to meaningfully invest in digital platforms that connect with their audience in positive, safe, efficient, and deliverable ways.
“We have seen more advertisers active on our platform than ever before, as advertisers have accelerated their adoption of our AR products to enable product sampling and try-on when they were forced to find alternatives to traditional methods.
“This has helped pull forward the adoption of AR-driven e-commerce. We’ve noticed this year an even greater focus on performance advertising, both from traditional brand advertisers as well as direct response.
“That will only increase as brands hone in on the holiday shopping season. We know that the best advertising appeals as much to the CFO as it does to the CMO.
“The conversations we’re having with clients are of course still looking at awareness and engagement, but importantly also at conversion. Our measurement, reporting, and optimisation capabilities have helped position Snapchat as a powerhouse for direct response advertising.
“As a digital platform of choice, we continue to see audience numbers increase and have clients who only want to work with us.”
James Wastel, performance manager at Culture Kings, said: “Culture Kings saw a 1.54x increase in return on Ad spend across November and December 2020, compared to the rest of the year on Snap.”
Steven D’Souza, director of the social firebrand, said: “From our campaign analysis, Snapchat is 2.7 – 7x more cost-effective for reach when compared to other social platforms in the market.”
