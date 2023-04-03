SMI Data: Ad Market Down YOY As Government Spends Wane, But Demand Still High

SMI Data: Ad Market Down YOY As Government Spends Wane, But Demand Still High
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Australia’s media agency market reported lower ad demand in February against the huge record high delivered in the same month in 2023, mostly due to a 50 per cent fall in Government category ad spend that has pushed the market back 8.6 per cent.

But when Government category bookings are removed the underlying decline is 5.5 per cent, continuing the market impact seen over recent months as last year’s abnormal levels of Government category ad spend return to pre-COVID levels.

And this month we had added market demand in February 2022 due to the broadcast of the Beijing Winter Olympics.

SMI AU/NZ managing director Jane Ractliffe said the normalisation of Government category ad spend was having a material impact on the ad market, and this month the category’s total has more than halved since February 2022.

“Australia’s ad market received an abnormal boost from record high levels of Government category ad spend throughout 2022 and that’s now a key reason why we’re seeing softer demand this year,’’ she said. “It’s having a huge impact with, for example, Radio’s decline of 7.8 per cent in February transforming into growth of 0.4 per cent when Government category ad spend is excluded. And the trend will continue until May as the extra COVID-related Government ad spend was further amplified ahead of last year’s Federal election.”

With Government category ad spend excluded SMI is reporting good results in February for the Outdoor media (+17.9 per cent YOY) and Cinema (+50.9 per cent YOY) but TV was mostly impacted by last year’s Olympics broadcast.

Ractliffe said it was also important to recognise the unusual size of last year’s February ad spend total, as it was more than $30 million larger than the next strongest February month in 2019 and more than 10 per cent, or $60.5 million, above the February 2021 total.

“And this trend of huge prior year months will also continue into March as the market reported yet another record high for that month with the total up 12.1 per cent on the March 2021 total and 4.1 per cent higher than the previous record March set in 2019,’’ she said.

And while the Government category dragged the market backwards, there were some growth categories in February with Automotive Brand advertisers returning to growth (+6.5 per cent) and Travel continues to rebuild, up 10.3 per cent. But the market remains strong over the eight months of the financial year with total bookings still in record territory, having lifted 1.5 per cent on the same period last year.

So far this year we’re seeing each of the three largest product categories report higher ad spend – Retail has grown 6.6 per cent, Auto Brand is up 16.9 per cent and Insurance has grown seven per cent – while Travel has emerged as the sixth largest category after delivering an 80 per cent increase in ad spend.

Please login with linkedin to comment

SMI Data

Latest News

These hiding spots are so easy
  • Marketing

28% Of Australians Will Spend Less On Easter, According To Emarsys 2023 Research

According to Emarsys’ 2023 research that surveyed 1,000 Australians, 28 per cent of Australians expect to spend less on Easter this year, and of these shoppers – 52 per cent cite cost of living crisis to be the main reason for tightening belts. Last year, research indicated 73 per cent of Australians planned to buy easter food, […]

Zoe Foster Blake’s Go-To Distances Itself From Crumbling BWX
  • Media

Zoe Foster Blake’s Go-To Distances Itself From Crumbling BWX

Zoe Foster Blake’s skincare brand Go-To has distanced itself from shareholder BWX, the house of natural brands on the brink of collapse today.  After suffering a staggering statutory loss of $335 million in FY22, BWX has been attempting to refinance its loans with Commonwealth Bank since November. Commonwealth’s agreement to not act on loan breaches […]

The BBC’s Deb Tod Is Promoted To Director Of Content Partnerships and Sales
  • Media

The BBC’s Deb Tod Is Promoted To Director Of Content Partnerships and Sales

The BBC’s Deb Tod has been promoted to the newly-created role of director of content partnerships and sales for BBC Studios Australia and New Zealand. Here she adds affiliate deals to her existing responsibilities for the strategic and team leadership of BBC Studios content sales and co-productions in the region. Tod’s role ensures maximum impact […]

Chris Taylor: How To Fix ABC Radio
  • Opinion

Chris Taylor: How To Fix ABC Radio

Chris Taylor gives bona fide advice for ABC Radio's woes. As a heads up if you were expecting a laugh over bona fide.

Indie Creative Agency Connecting Plots Launches a.glo Platform To Boost Social Effectiveness
  • Advertising
  • Technology

Indie Creative Agency Connecting Plots Launches a.glo Platform To Boost Social Effectiveness

Independent creative agency Connecting Plots has launched a platform dedicated to channel-specific advertising for social and digital to increase media efficiency and creative effectiveness. Called “a.glo,” the platform challenges the industry’s old habits and specifically targets the recurring and systematic problem of wasting ad dollars by using creative that isn’t fit for purpose. The new […]