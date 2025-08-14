Sleep Never Looked So Comfortable In New Campaign For BabyLove SleepyNights Via Communicado

BabyLove’s new campaign positions SleepyNights as the most reliable way for the whole family to get a better night’s sleep.

Baby care brand BabyLove is helping the whole family get back the sleep they deserve with its new campaign for SleepyNights from Communicado.

Every parent knows that when your kid sleeps, you sleep. But considering the way toddlers contort themselves in bed into the most uncomfortable looking shapes — upside down, pretzelled, legs akimbo – only the most reliable overnight pants will do the job.

BabyLove wanted to show that no matter what shape your child sleeps in, SleepyNights can handle it. With its 360-degree soft and stretchy waistband, SleepyNights has a better fit to stop leaks all night long. After all, a reliable overnight nappy lets a parent clock off for the night and get some well-earned rest.

Integrated creative agency Communicado developed the campaign line ‘A better sleep…no matter how they sleep’ to demonstrate SleepyNights’ reliability. The product is designed to be toddler proof, tested to stretch and adapt to even the most uncomfortable positions without losing absorbency, so parents can rest assured there’ll be no wet wake-ups.

The three hero images of toddlers in awkward sleep positions were beautifully captured for out of home placements and ATL rollout. But the campaign stretches seamlessly into the social space with content creators briefed to show their own kids’ crazy sleep positions, with unique inventive names, demonstrating how the product works for their families.

“Being a Dad whose toddler sleeps in some really weird positions – and being sleep deprived most days of the week – this was the perfect brief for me,” said Communicado’s associate creative director, Simon Fleming. “Chris [Buchanan, ACD at Communicado] and I decided to lean right in on the contortionist ways of kids, to create a visually striking and relatable campaign. And our talent really delivered.”

“The main worry for parents is that their child’s overnight pant is going to leak,” said Amer Haq, Unicharm brand manager for SleepyNights. “So this campaign is designed to highlight how SleepyNights are the most reliable because the soft and stretchy waistband means your child will be comfortable all night long no matter how they sleep.”

The campaign has been live since Friday 8 August.

