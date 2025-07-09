Sky NZ Extends Advertising Sales Representation In Aus

Sky Network Television New Zealand (Sky) has renewed its long-standing partnership with Media & Sponsorship Sales (MASS), reaffirming a shared commitment to delivering unrivalled premium advertising solutions for Australian brands targeting New Zealand audiences.

This renewed agreement is testament to the strength, trust, and performance of the relationship between Sky and MASS and was supported by the recent appointment of Chris Fitzgerald, as MASS national sales director.

“We’re incredibly proud to extend our relationship with MASS,” said Ben Gibb, head of sales at Sky.

“Over the past 11 years, Mike Fitzgerald’s leadership has been instrumental in positioning MASS as a trusted and results-driven partner for Sky’s Australian advertising sales, and the addition of Chris to the team is an exciting prospect as we look to the future. MASS’ professionalism, market insight, and unwavering commitment to excellence make them the ideal partner for Sky. We’re excited about the opportunities ahead.”

Mike Fitzgerald, managing director at MASS welcomes Fitzgerald’s appointment: “Chris brings a wealth of experience, a sharp understanding of the Australian market and a forward-thinking approach to media and technology. His leadership will further strengthen MASS’s ability to deliver seamless, data-driven, and innovative advertising solutions across Sky’s expansive portfolio.”

Sky continues to be a powerhouse in premium content, offering unrivalled access to entertainment, sport, and streaming through its platforms Sky, Sky Open, Sky Go, Sky Sport Now & Neon. This partnership ensures Australian advertisers can connect with highly engaged Kiwi audiences across trusted, brand-safe environments.

Australian advertisers looking to connect with New Zealand audiences are encouraged to reach out to the team at Media & Sponsorship Sales to explore the next wave of opportunities.