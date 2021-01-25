Sky News Australia Nabs Ross Greenwood As Business Weekend Anchor
Australian business and finance expert Ross Greenwood has signed exclusively with Sky News Australia as business editor and anchor of Business Weekend.
With more than 40 years’ experience covering business news in Australia and around the world, Greenwood brings expertise to the role of Sky News business editor where he will lead the network’s business coverage and contribute across Sky News programs.
Greenwood will also anchor flagship Sunday business program Business Weekend, broadcasting live on Sky News on Foxtel and reginal free-to-air channel Sky News on WIN.
Each week, he will speak with CEOs, business leaders, regulators, politicians, and business influencers and provide viewers with market and real estate updates and the latest news on business deals around town.
Joining Greenwood each week with his perspective on the economy and global affairs will be The Australian’s economics editor Adam Creighton, who will shortly take up a new post as Washington correspondent.
Paul Whittaker, chief executive at Sky News Australia, said: “We warmly welcome Ross to Sky News Australia.
“With decades of experience reporting on business and finance news, Ross will provide our viewers with comprehensive coverage. As the nation starts the recovery process from the global pandemic, expert analysis and finance insights have never been more important”.
Greenwood said: “In a world where change happens so rapidly, it is exciting to join a dynamic news organisation dedicated to breaking news and holding business and political leaders to account. I can’t wait to go.”
Previously, Greenwood was the Nine Network’s business and finance editor, regularly featuring on Nine News, Today and 60 Minutes. He was also co-host of former flagship current affairs program Sunday.
Furthermore, Greenwood hosted radio program Money News on 2GB Sydney, 3AW Melbourne, 4BC Brisbane, 2CC Canberra and regional stations.
Before joining Nine, he was editor-in-chief and co-creator of the British weekly magazine Shares and its accompanying website moneyam.com.
While in London, he was a regular commentator on BBC television, CNN, Sky News UK and Bloomberg and a regular co-host of BBC Radio Five Live’s main business program, Wake Up To Money.
Greenwood has also written for print publications having held the role of editor of BRW, Personal Investor and The Age’s Money section, and was also the founding editor of Australia’s Shares magazine.
Hehas reported in Australia and around the world with his assignments taking him across Europe, Asia, the US and the Middle East.
Business Weekend anchored by Ross Greenwood premieres on Sunday, 31 January at 11am (EST) on Sky News on Foxtel, Sky News on WIN and is also available as an audio stream on iHeartRadio.
