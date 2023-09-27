Singapore Tourism Board Launches Made In Singapore Global Campaign

Singapore Tourism Board Launches Made In Singapore Global Campaign
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



    The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) today unveiled Made in Singapore, its latest global campaign to inspire travellers to choose Singapore as their next travel destination.

    The campaign puts a fresh spin on the Passion Made Possible destination brand, and spotlights quintessentially Singapore experiences, while showcasing how ordinary moments can be turned into extraordinary experiences in Singapore.

    To convey the playful spirit of Made in Singapore, the campaign features a twist on some of Singapore’s iconic experiences – from forest bathing at Jewel Changi Airport’s Rain Vortex, to working up a sweat dining at Lau Pa Sat hawker centre, and witnessing a colourful “air show” at the all-new Mandai Bird Paradise.

    Oliver Chong, executive director Oceania of the Singapore Tourism Board, said, “We know many Australians and Kiwis love visiting Singapore and are familiar with its offerings, so we’re excited to showcase the city’s iconic attractions alongside new experiences and hidden gems in a bold and unexpected way. We hope the Made in Singapore campaign inspires more visitors from this region to visit Singapore, let their imaginations take flight, and create memories in a city where simple, everyday moments become both unforgettable and extraordinary.”

    Bolstered by strong fundamentals that make Singapore an attractive leisure and business destination, the country’s tourism sector is poised for strong growth. As global travel continues to pick up pace, STB expects this year’s visitor arrivals to recover to about 12 to 14 million, and tourism receipts to sit at around S$18 to S$21 billion, approximately two-thirds to three-quarters of pre-COVID 2019 levels.

    Australia continues to be a key market for Singapore, having recovered 95 per cent of 2019’s visitor arrivals from January to August 2023. With more travellers seeking out purposeful travel and destinations that inspire them, the Made in Singapore campaign therefore aims to keep Singapore top of mind and connect across different travellers by showcasing the country’s key attributes: an inspiring City in Nature destination that is not only vibrant and cosmopolitan, but also rooted in strong multicultural heritage.

    Made in Singapore replaces STB’s SingapoReimagine international recovery campaign launched in November 2020 to rekindle passion for travel to Singapore.




